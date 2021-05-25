Gia Giudice, 20, Cozies Up To BF Christian Carmichael After Dinner Date — Cute Pics

Date night! Gia Giudice got up close and personal with her bae, Christian Carmichael, while going on a double-dinner date with her mom, Teresa Giudice, and HER hunky boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

Craig’s in West Hollywood turned into Giudice central on Monday. After enjoying a delicious dinner with her boyfriend, Gia Giudice, 20, struck a pose for paps outside the Los Angeles eatery. The daughter of Joe and Teresa Giudice snuggled into her boy, Christian Carmichael, while flashing a smile for the photographers (Christian, on the other hand, threw up deuces.) Gia kept it cute and casual in an oversized black sweater, torn jeans, and white shoes. Christian also kept it low-key for this night out. He wore a pair of black pants, an off-white long-sleeve shirt, and white shoes.

Gia wasn’t the only Giudice grabbing a bite to eat at Craig’s on May 24. Gia’s mom, Teresa, 49, had dinner at the LA hotspot, and joining her was her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas. Teresa rocked a chic sleeveless jumpsuit, one she paired with some fierce pumps. Luis, 46, wore a t-shirt and jeans combo, but that was enough for Teresa. As she and Luis left Craigs, the Real Housewives Of New Jersey star leaned in and gave her boyfriend some sugar. Nothing like an after-dinner kiss to make it the best date night ever.

This dinner date comes roughly a month after Gia spoke out after being dragged into some RHONJ drama. On the season 10 premiere, Jackie Goldschneider confronted Teresa after telling their co-stars that Jackie’s husband Evan “does stuff” and “screws around” with other women when he goes to the gym. Jackie likened these allegations to making the unfounded claim that Gia does drugs “in the bathroom at parties,” an analogy that she repeated until Jackie and Teresa two had an explosive blow-off.

Gia wasn’t thrilled to have one of her mother’s costars make such an outrageous “analogy” about her. “I was, like, completely disgusted by it,” she said during an April 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I never thought my name would ever be brought up… And especially just like being on the show for so long, no Housewife has ever disrespected me. For one person to ever use my name in a poor manner, I was like, in shock.”

Jackie apologized – sorta – for dragging Gia into this mess. “My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy – there was no truth to it, of course. The rest of the cast understood this, which you’ll see in the coming weeks,” she tweeted on Feb. 17. “The behavior at my husband’s birthday party is truly unfortunate – destroying a marriage family is not entertainment.”