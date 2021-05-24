Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Tiny Green Lace Bikini: Plus 2 More Sexy Looks In The Same Color

Kourtney Kardashian was feeling ‘greenalicious’ in a forest green bikini with black lace trim, a Jean Paul Gaultier gown and a snakeskin print leather coat in a new Instagram slideshow.

Kourtney Kardashian was feeling green — not with envy, though, because that’s what we were feeling as we saw her latest Instagram post! The 42-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stunned as she rocked a green satin bikini with black lace trim while posing on a beach cot in the luxurious getaway spot. This was the front photo of Kourtney’s Instagram slideshow shared on May 24, which was dedicated to everything “greenalicious.”

This green-themed slideshow included a throwback photo of Kourtney in another satin green piece: the Jean Paul Gaultier gown she wore to host the 2019 Kardashian Christmas Eve party, accompanied by a cone bra in a matching emerald shade. The other fashion look showed Kourtney snapping a selfie in her massive walk-in closet wearing a leather green ensemble, featuring a coat printed with a sassy snakeskin design.

Kourtney wasn’t the only star of the slideshow, though! The KarJenner kids made appearances in their green outfits, too: there was a photo of North West, 7, rocking a holographic, lime green Saks Potts ensemble by Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, 8, who was wearing a puffy green dress with cowboy boots in a photo taken in 2018. Reign Disick, 6, also made an appearance strolling in a backyard in a long-sleeved pastel green top with Good American knee socks. The rest of the slideshow was filled with snapshots of very green destinations, and a platter of kiwi fruit slices.

The slideshow, which was full of throwback pictures, just goes to show that Kourtney has always rocked her own unique style. On May 23, the mother of three shut down a critic who tried to suggest that Kourtney’s romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Scott was influencing her wardrobe!

While Kourtney may be in the midst of her honeymoon phase with Travis, her new Instagram post makes it clear that she’s a style icon on her own. However, Kourtney still lets Travis share her bikini photo spotlight from time to time, as you can see in the PDA-filled one above taken during the couple’s romantic getaway to the exclusive Amangiri resort in Utah in April.