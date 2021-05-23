Jennifer Hudson, 39, Poses With Natural Curls In Rare Pic While Rocking Crop Top & Workout Leggings

‘American Idol’ alum Jennifer Hudson has stunned in an orange crop top and leggings while shopping for jewelry in Beverly Hills.

Jennifer Hudson has stepped out for a rare appearance, rocking orange activewear while shopping for new jewelry. The 39-year-old singer and actress was seen leaving the XIV Karats Ltd jeweler in Beverly Hills with a small group of friends on May 22. She appeared to be in high spirits after making a few sparkly purchases, as she posed for the camera and flashed her new bling.

The American Idol alum looked incredible as she rocked an orange crop top with a pair of black, red and white Adidas leggings. She paired the sporty look with a black and white Adidas jacket and reflective aviator shades, as she carried a small shoulder bag. Jennifer also wore her dark tresses in natural curls and rocked a purple protective face mask.

Some of her new purchases included a ring featuring a huge yellow stone, and several bracelets on her wrist. The Oscar winner also took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at part of her day. In one pic, Jennifer posed next to a huge mural of her face, which was covered in strands of diamonds. “How I’m spending my Saturday! How’s yours?!” she captioned the photo.

She also shared a closeup snap of her face, which gave fans a better look at her glam makeup. “I’m so grateful for this time! Me time!” It comes just days after fans were given another look at Jennifer’s upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. She is set to star as the legendary singer as she struggles to find her voice in the early 1960s. The film will follow Aretha’s story from her early days as a gospel singer in Detroit, Michigan to being crowned the undisputed Queen of Soul! The film is currently scheduled for an August release in theaters.