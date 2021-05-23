Billboard Music Awards Winners 2021: Taylor Swift, BTS, Pink, & More
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards has arrived and with so many talented nominees – from Ariana Grande to The Weeknd to Da Baby – find out which of your faves won big tonight.
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards returned Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 to honor some of the best talents in the music industry, who put out work one of the most difficult times in our history. The pandemic slowed down so much about our lives, but these artists still managed to put out incredible jams and albums: from Taylor Swift, who put out two albums in 2020, to The Weeknd, who has come out on top as a finalist in 16 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist.
But he has stiff competition to be sure. DaBaby is right on his heels as a finalist 11 times in nine categories, with double appearances in both top streaming song and top collaboration, and Pop Smoke is right behind him with 10 nominations. The big moment of the night belongs to Drake, though, as he’ll be honored with the Artist of the Decade Award. Considering he holds the title for most BBMAs with 27 wins, and possibly more tonight with 7 nominations, it’s no surprise he’s their choice.
Meanwhile, powerhouse performer Pink has been selected to receive the Icon Award, following in the footsteps of fellow greats Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, and Janet Jackson. “It’s a huge honor,” Pink said on the red carpet before the show about receiving the award. “For me, it’s all about touring, so I’m sharing this with my crew.”
But the first awards of the night were given to some of your faves before the show. First, for the 5th year in a row, BTS walked away with the award for Top Social Artist. Then, Taylor Swift snagged two big wins of the night as she walked away with Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist! Finally, Doja Cat won live on the red carpet for top R&B artist female
Check out the full list below to see who wins throughout the night!
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke — WINNER
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS — WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift– WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake — WINNER
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd –WINNER
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BLACKPINK
BTS — WINNER
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd — WINNER
Top R&B Female Artist
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat — WINNER
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke — WINNER
Top Rap Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke — WINNER
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett — WINNER
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny — WINNER
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Top Latin Female Artist
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top R&B Album
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album
DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album
AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco
Top Christian Album
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album
Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Streaming Song
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” — WINNER