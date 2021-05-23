Billboard Music Awards Winners 2021: Taylor Swift, BTS, Pink, & More

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards has arrived and with so many talented nominees – from Ariana Grande to The Weeknd to Da Baby – find out which of your faves won big tonight.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards returned Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 to honor some of the best talents in the music industry, who put out work one of the most difficult times in our history. The pandemic slowed down so much about our lives, but these artists still managed to put out incredible jams and albums: from Taylor Swift, who put out two albums in 2020, to The Weeknd, who has come out on top as a finalist in 16 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist.

But he has stiff competition to be sure. DaBaby is right on his heels as a finalist 11 times in nine categories, with double appearances in both top streaming song and top collaboration, and Pop Smoke is right behind him with 10 nominations. The big moment of the night belongs to Drake, though, as he’ll be honored with the Artist of the Decade Award. Considering he holds the title for most BBMAs with 27 wins, and possibly more tonight with 7 nominations, it’s no surprise he’s their choice.

Meanwhile, powerhouse performer Pink has been selected to receive the Icon Award, following in the footsteps of fellow greats Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, and Janet Jackson. “It’s a huge honor,” Pink said on the red carpet before the show about receiving the award. “For me, it’s all about touring, so I’m sharing this with my crew.”

But the first awards of the night were given to some of your faves before the show. First, for the 5th year in a row, BTS walked away with the award for Top Social Artist. Then, Taylor Swift snagged two big wins of the night as she walked away with Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist! Finally, Doja Cat won live on the red carpet for top R&B artist female

Check out the full list below to see who wins throughout the night!

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke — WINNER

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd — WINNER

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift — WINNER

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS — WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift– WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake — WINNER

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd –WINNER

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS — WINNER

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd — WINNER

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd — WINNER

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat — WINNER

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke — WINNER

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke — WINNER

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett — WINNER

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny — WINNER

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, Southside

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album

AC/DC, Power Up

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals, Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

J Balvin, Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Kylie Minogue, Disco

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard, Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” — WINNER