Tweets

Brian Williams Calls Ted Cruz ‘Kremlin Cruz’ After Senator Tweets About ‘Emasculated’ Military

Brian Williams, Ted Cruz
Shutterstock
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks out of a meeting room for the lawyers of former President Donald Trump and back to the Senate floor through the Senate Reception room on the fourth day of the Senate Impeachment trials for former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, Friday, Feb 12, 2021 in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) looks on during U.S. President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. On the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden spoke about his plan to revive America's economy and health as it continues to recover from a devastating pandemic. He delivered his speech before 200 invited lawmakers and other government officials instead of the normal 1600 guests because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Biden Delivers his First Address to a Joint Session of Congress, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 28 Apr 2021
Cancun, MEXICO - Heidi Cruz is seen at Cancun Airport this afternoon with her daughters just a day after being spotted on the beach in Cancun. Ted Cruz fled Texas on Thursday after huge backlash over his decision to leave as Texans froze. It seems Heidi may have thought better of it as well and has cut her trip short. Pictured: Heidi Cruz BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cancun, MEXICO - Heidi Cruz is seen at Cancun Airport this afternoon with her daughters just a day after being spotted on the beach in Cancun. Ted Cruz fled Texas on Thursday after huge backlash over his decision to leave as Texans froze. It seems Heidi may have thought better of it as well and has cut her trip short. Pictured: Heidi Cruz BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
and

An unhappy Cruz responded on Twitter after Brian Williams called him ‘Kremlin Cruz’ for retweeting a video that included Russian military propaganda compared to a U.S. Army ad, and Twitter was having none of it.

Brian Williams had some harsh criticism for Senator Ted Cruz on the May 21 episode of The 11th Hour on MSNBC. “By all accounts Ted Cruz did not like the nickname Cancún Cruz, though he tried joking about it acting like it didn’t matter,” Williams said, referencing when the senator left Texas to take his family to the tropical destination while his state was in a virtual blackout in February. “He really won’t like being called Kremlin Cruz after his latest and remarkably stupid lapse in judgment,” Williams continued.

Williams went on to say that Cruz likely “dreams of being president…of a country someday, perhaps not this country for reasons like this.” The MSNBC anchor then highlighted a tweet sent out by Cruz on May 20, which read, “Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.” The Texas Senator retweeted a video comparing Russian military propaganda with a recruiting advertisement from the United States’ Army. You can see the full segment in the clip above.

A Twitter user responds to Senator Ted Cruz, via Twitter.

The United States’ Army ad highlighted the story of U.S. Army Corporal Emma Malonelord, who grew up in California and was raised by two moms. After seeing Williams’ segment, Senator Cruz himself took to Twitter to try and issue a respond. But Twitter users were having none of his explanation for his reasons for sharing the video.

A Twitter user responds to Senator Ted Cruz, via Twitter.

After referring to Brian Williams as a “left-wing hack at MSNBC” and arguing that he retweeted the two clips back-to-back because, “our military needs to be able to kick the ass of Russian soldiers. It’s Brian & his lefty comrades that are working relentlessly to diminish the effectiveness of the U.S. military—the finest fighting force on the face of the planet,” people flooded the comment section of his tweet. “And YOU are not in the media, you represent Army families as United States Senator,” one person wrote.

“Those families come from every walk of life and sacrifice themselves for their country. Something you have no experience in.” Another person chimed into the thread, writing, “Saying you think the Russian military is doing better than the US military is usually a bad idea for a US senator, don’t you think?” One Twitter user summarized the whole exchange between Williams and Cruz, writing: “Well, mission accomplished for Brian Williams. He really managed to get under Ted’s think [SIC] skin.”