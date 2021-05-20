Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence On Reports She’s Replacing Ellen DeGeneres: ‘I’m Learning A New Skill’

Actress Tiffany Haddish has spoken out for the first time since rumors emerged that she could be tapped to replace embattled TV host Ellen DeGeneres.

Tiffany Haddish, 41, has broken her silence amid swirling rumors that she would be replacing daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres after she called it quits. “I haven’t commented on it because ain’t nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it,” she joked while on The Breakfast Club. “The reason I’ve even been popping up guest hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off.” When asked whether she was actually interested in taking on the hosting job, Tiffany replied, “I’m learning a new skill, that’s it. Y’all just watching me learn in front of everybody.”

“I don’t know if that’s grooming me to take over because ain’t nobody talk to me about that,” Tiffany added. “Ain’t nobody said nothing to me about that.” The Girls Trip actress reiterated that she was open to taking over for Ellen, that is “if I could get what Ellen getting.” Meanwhile, Gayle King opened up about what she thought of Tiffany possibly taking over for the longtime TV host, who helmed the show for 19 seasons.

“I think that could be fun. That would be great fun,” she told ET. “They know she can do the job. Kelly Clarkson is doing great. So they’ve got some options, but there still is only one Ellen.” It was also reported by Page Six that Tiffany wowed the bosses at NBCUniversal, as one of Ellen’s primary fill-in hosts during the 2020-2021 season. “Tiffany is a favorite, she has humor and empathy in spades,” a NBCUniversal source told the outlet. “She’s top of the list to get a daytime show – she’s a fresh voice.”

Ellen revealed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter on May 12 that she was no longer "challenged" by her talk show job.

“Look, it’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time. I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged, which is why I decided to host the Oscars or why I decided to go back to stand-up when I didn’t think I would. I just needed something to challenge me. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me.”