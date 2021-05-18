Suri Cruise, 15, Rocks A Pink Tie-Dye Crop Top While Out With Mom Katie Holmes — See Pics

Suri Cruise looked like a stylish tie-dye princess when she was spotted walking alongside her mom Katie Holmes in NYC while wearing a pastel outfit that included a crop top and sweatpants.

Suri Cruise,15, proved no one can wear tie-dye like her when she was photographed during her latest outing in the Big Apple. The fashionable teen was taking a stroll with her mom Katie Holmes, 42, when she showed off a pink and white tie-dye crop top and purple, mint green, and white tie-dye sweatpants. She also had a light purple sweatshirt tied around her waist and kept safe with a white face mask.

Suri topped off the look with multi-colored high-top sneakers and had her dark locks pulled back into a low braid. Her nails were painted red as she held a book and didn’t pay much attention to cameras nearby.

Like her daughter, Katie looked stylish in her own pastel-colored outfit. It included a light purple button-down shirt and light blue jeans. She also wore white slip-on shoes, sunglasses, and a white face mask. Her long locks were down and she had a light brown cross-shoulder bag on.

This isn’t the first time Suri and Katie have been spotted taking walks while looking fashionable together. On May 7, they were both spotted running errands while looking like twins in matching cardigans. The awesome sweaters were from KHAITE and were of a chunky style in the color gray. Katie went with a darker tone and Suri went for a lighter one.

Before that, the ladies went on a shopping trip together while once again showing off eye-catching outfits. Katie’s included a white button-down top and a dark denim pencil-style skirt and Suri wore a dark-colored jacket and dark blue jeans. They held bags while being photographed and appeared calm and focused as they stayed close as they usually do whenever they’re seen out in public.

Katie recently took her close relationship with Suri to social media when she wished her a Happy Birthday when she turned 15 on Apr. 19. She shared a series of black and white pics of her and her look-alike gal along with a sweet message. “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘 I can’t believe you are already 15!” she wrote.