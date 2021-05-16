Leslie Jones Reenacts ‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scene With Regé-Jean Page At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Leslie Jones kept the jokes flowing – and thoroughly enjoyed herself – while hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16.

Leslie Jones lived every red-blooded woman’s fantasy on May 16, when the MTV Movie & TV Awards host reenacted a Bridgerton sex scene with the drama’s hunk, Regé-Jean Page. Of course, the 53-year-old and the British actor didn’t really appear together in real life, as her skit was edited so she appeared to be in the Netflix hit’s big sex scene.

Wearing a huge blonde bouffant wig, Leslie played the role of Daphne Bridgerton, lounging on a bed waiting for Regé-Jean (as the Duke of Hastings) to consummate their marriage, as you can see below.

“I burn for you, Duke,” the former Saturday Night Live star said, her eyes wide as saucers. As Regé-Jean kept on talking she interrupted him, urging him to speed up. “Enough of the courtship. Simon says take off your trousers,” she said.

The comic then begged the scene to be slowed down so that the lovemaking could last much longer. She eventually snapped at the Bridgerton narrator, aka Lady Whistledown. “Mind your own business Lady Whistledown, you gossipy, b****,” she said.

The Bridgerton skit was just one of a series of funny moments the MTV Movie & TV Awards show host squeezed into the show, which took place at the Palladium in Los Angeles. The stand-up comedian also reenacted scenes from 2020 hits like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and One Night In Miami.

Leslie has been gearing up for her big night for days now, teasing her fans with promotional clips. In one video snippet she promised that the show would be “bigger, bolder, better, badder and badassier [sic].”

The former Saturday Night Live comic seems like the perfect host for this year’s show, because she regularly tweets her live recaps and commentaries of must-see TV to the delight of her fans.

Recently, for example, she flipped out when Oscar nominee Glenn Close demonstrated that she knew how to do the “Da Butt” dance, live on TV during the Academy Awards ceremony. “The Fatal Attraction b**** knows everything about the damn ‘Butt,’” Leslie tweeted on April 25 along with a clip of her TV screen at home. “We have seen it all,” she added, after screaming at the sight of the 74-year-old gyrating.

As for Leslie, she was not just the host of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, she was also a winner, nabbing the award for Best Comedic Performance for her role in Coming 2 America. The actress beat stiff competition, including Insecure creator and star Issa Rae, and Jason Sudeikis (nominated for the TV series Ted Lasso) to scoop up the golden popcorn.