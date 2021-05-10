Meghan McCain Says Being A Mom Is Her ‘Greatest Joy’ As She Celebrates Her 1st Mother’s Day

Meghan McCain gushed about the ‘unfathomable bliss’ her six-month-old daughter, Liberty Sage, has brought to her life on her very first Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day was particularly special for Meghan McCain. The View co-host, 36, celebrated the holiday for the very first time after giving birth to daughter Liberty Sage Domenech late last year. Meghan posted a beautiful photo to Instagram on May 9 from the day the now six-month-old was born, showing the newborn resting on Meghan’s chest in their hospital bed.

Meghan is looking at her daughter with a look of pure adoration. She captioned the post, “My first Mother’s Day. The greatest joy and unfathomable bliss of life is being her mother ~ ‘where Liberty dwells, there is my country.'” She added a heart and the Statue of Liberty emojis.

Meghan recently spoke on The View about the pressure she felt to lose weight after giving birth, particularly from mommy bloggers. “I’m a big body positivity person,” Meghan said. “I really hate ‘your summer body is here.’ Your body is your body. Honestly, having a body that is healthy and has gone through a lot — having a baby, having preeclampsia, having a c-section — I’m just happy that my body is healthy and getting me to do what I need to do. And I wish we could just stop emphasizing weight in our culture all around.”

Happy Mother’s Day ⁦@cindymccain⁩ – who taught me many, many things in this life but also that hair accessories and a bun are always timeless. We love you! ♥️👑♥️👑 pic.twitter.com/GYlA06k89w — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 9, 2021

On Twitter, Meghan also honored her own mother, Cindy McCain. Meghan posted an adorable throwback photo of her mom at dinner with her late father, Senator John McCain. Cindy looks lovely in the photo, wearing a green dress and a big flower in her hair. “Happy Mother’s Day ⁦@cindymccain,” Meghan tweeted, “who taught me many, many things in this life but also that hair accessories and a bun are always timeless. We love you!” She added hearts and crown emojis to the message.