Meghan McCain Says Being A Mom Is Her ‘Greatest Joy’ As She Celebrates Her 1st Mother’s Day

Meghan McCain
Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Meghan McCainVariety's Salute to Service presented by History Channel, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Meghan McCain poses in the press room at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards 27th Anniversary Gala at the Grand Hyatt New York, in New York 2017 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Gala, New York, USA - 16 Oct 2017
Meghan McCain GLAAD Media Awards, Los Angeles, America - 21 Mar 2015
Bridget McCain and Meghan McCain, daughters of Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., watch as Cindy McCain, lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington,, during a Funeral procession to carry the casket of her husband from the U.S. Capitol to National Cathedral for a Memorial Service. McCain served as a Navy pilot during the Vietnam War and was a prisoner of war for more than five years. Funeral of John McCain, Washington DC, USA - 02 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Meghan McCain gushed about the ‘unfathomable bliss’ her six-month-old daughter, Liberty Sage, has brought to her life on her very first Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day was particularly special for Meghan McCain. The View co-host, 36, celebrated the holiday for the very first time after giving birth to daughter Liberty Sage Domenech late last year. Meghan posted a beautiful photo to Instagram on May 9 from the day the now six-month-old was born, showing the newborn resting on Meghan’s chest in their hospital bed.

Meghan is looking at her daughter with a look of pure adoration. She captioned the post, “My first Mother’s Day. The greatest joy and unfathomable bliss of life is being her mother ~ ‘where Liberty dwells, there is my country.'” She added a heart and the Statue of Liberty emojis.

Meghan recently spoke on The View about the pressure she felt to lose weight after giving birth, particularly from mommy bloggers. “I’m a big body positivity person,” Meghan said. “I really hate ‘your summer body is here.’ Your body is your body. Honestly, having a body that is healthy and has gone through a lot — having a baby, having preeclampsia, having a c-section — I’m just happy that my body is healthy and getting me to do what I need to do. And I wish we could just stop emphasizing weight in our culture all around.”

On Twitter, Meghan also honored her own mother, Cindy McCain. Meghan posted an adorable throwback photo of her mom at dinner with her late father, Senator John McCain. Cindy looks lovely in the photo, wearing a green dress and a big flower in her hair. “Happy Mother’s Day ⁦@cindymccain,” Meghan tweeted, “who taught me many, many things in this life but also that hair accessories and a bun are always timeless. We love you!” She added hearts and crown emojis to the message.