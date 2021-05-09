Halle Berry Loses Her Mind Over Xscape & SWV’s Epic Verzuz Battle: ‘Thanks For Making My Weekend’

R&B fans, it’s the Verzuz you’ve been waiting for! Tiny Harris, Kandi Burruss and the girls from Xscape just went head-to-head with the iconic SWV — and Halle Berry was here for it!

Xscape and SWV dominated pop and R&B airwaves back in the ’90s — and now they’re back to take on Instagram. The two legendary groups went head-to-head in Timbaland‘s latest “Verzuz” battle on Saturday, May 8. Halle Berry was one of many A-Listers who joined in on the event, excitedly tweeting along as the event happened live. “Love all of the ladies, thank you for making my weekend beautiful,” the Oscar winner declared in a comment as a SWV belted out their tune “Weak.” One fan replied, “@halleberry quoting an obscure but known Xscape track was not on our menu tonight.”

The way I was waiting on SWV to sing Weak all night. 😭 Coko was sangin!!! #verzuzbattle #verzuz pic.twitter.com/0t9WHx37i6 — 𝕾𝖕𝖆𝖈𝖊𝖔𝖉𝖉𝖎𝖙𝖞𝖐𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖞 (@spaceodditykel) May 9, 2021

At one point, Kandi Burruss went viral after delivering a spine chilling whistle note during the Xscape song “Understanding.” As the music stopped, the quartet continued the chorus a cappella as the crowd sang along in the comments. For SWV’s part, the trio absolutely slayed their tune “Right Here” — which many fans declared the winning moment!

Xscape — which is made up of members Kandi, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott — brought out hit after hit during the event. The ladies were sure to include their ultra sexy 1998 hit “My Little Secret,” which was produced by Jermaine Dupri, along with a cover of “Who Can I Run To?” and many more in the Urban Decay sponsored stream.

“What’s up everybody, it’s your girl Tiny!” the newly minted grandmother began. “And it’s your girl Kandi!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta < cast member replied, as LaTocha and Tamika joined in to say, “And we’re Xscape!” Tiny then quipped, “I don’t know what ya’ll gonna do because we haven’t started rehearsing or nothing — and SWV is going to kill ya’ll.” Pro Kandi didn’t seem to mind the competition bit, noting that they are “friendly” with SWV. “I am excited about the Verzuz — I think that it’s really cool because we get along with SWV, we have a sisterhood but it’s you know, a friendly competition,” she replied.

SWV — made up of Coko Clemons, Tamara Johnson-George, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons — also killed it with some massive hits of their own! Their 1992 debut album spawned the sing along tunes “I’m So Into You” and “Right Here,” while 1996’s New Beginning includes “You’re The One.” It was such a blast seeing these three ladies come together for the night, and they looked like they were having just as much fun as the viewers at home.

“We are three young ladies from New York City — we are super dope,” Coko said in a promo video, as the women talked about their kids ahead of Mother’s Day. “It’s exciting just knowing all the ladies that are participating — we are all mothers. We have something to live for — we all have children — and we all grew up in this industry together,” Lelee added.