Tori Spelling, 47, Wears Plunging Swimsuit & PDAs With Husband Dean McDermott & 5 Kids

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott held hands while walking along a beach resort in Orange County during a Mother’s Day getaway with their five kids.

Tori Spelling, 47, and her husband Dean McDermott, 54, celebrated Mother’s Day with a trip to an Orange County beach resort with their five children and it looks like they had quite a fun and special time! The actress and actor, who have been married since 2006, were photographed walking along the sand on the beach while wearing stylish swimsuits and holding hands. They also frolicked along with their kids and held them at some points during their time under the sun.

Tori’s swimsuit was maroon and she added a black sheer long skirt to it while Dean went shirtless while wearing only blue and gray swim shorts. He also wore sunglasses while his gorgeous wife accessorized with necklaces as her long blonde locks were pulled back into a ponytail. She topped the look off with pretty red lipstick.

In addition to walking around the beach, Tori reportedly enjoyed a massage while sitting in a jacuzzi with her hubby and their daughters and sons, including Liam, 14, Stella, 12, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4. The kids also reportedly had a great time splashing about in a pool while listening to tunes provided by a DJ at the location.

Tori took to her Instagram to share her own pics from the getaway as well. They included a photo of her rocking a black bathing suit while sitting back and relaxing with her hair down and a photo of her and all her kids sitting at tables in what appeared to be a sushi restaurant. “Oh hey…Mother’s Day weekend! I see you,” she wrote over the first pic while also gushing over ” someone eating the most amazing burger by the pool.”

She joked in the caption for her second pic. “Sushi time. Family selfie no easy feat…I need longer arms,” it read along with a laughing emoji.

Tori and Dean’s Mother’s Day trip comes less than a month after they made headlines for their family trip to Palm Springs in April. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star rocked a red bikini in videos she shared during one of the eventful days and had her hair in braids. One clip showed her and Stella twinning in their two-pieces and it made Tori’s followers laugh when the pre-teen pretended to be utterly disturbed to be matching with her mom by screaming before Tori pretended to be scared and ran away.