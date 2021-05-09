See Pics

Tori Spelling, 47, Wears Plunging Swimsuit & PDAs With Husband Dean McDermott & 5 Kids

MEGA
Kendall Jenner in a black one piece swimsuit at Eden Roc Hotel May 11,2018 . Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5004550 110518 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Austria Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott get into their swim suits for a Mother's Day pool party at the beach with their brood Saturday at an Orange County beach resort. Tori got a massage from a professional massage therapist while sitting in the Jacuzzi with Dean, her daughters, and sons. Tori spent a lot of time with Stella her mini-me oldest daughter and her husband Dean at the pool party. Her and Dean kissed and hugged, laughed and told stories as the kids swam around during the D.J. provided party at the pool. Tori waited in the jacuzzi wearing a bizarre outfit. She had a one piece bikini underneath showing off her thong in the back. The outfit looked like a hybrid swimsuit dress. 08 May 2021 Pictured: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott get into their swim suits for a Mother's Day pool party at the beach with their brood. Photo credit: Interstar / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752765_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chanel West Coast is shown heavily sunburned after a wild day with friends as she lays back in her lounge chair while partying during Spring Break in Miami. The star of Ricdiculesness was spotted showing off her curves as she sipped on a beverage at her luxury hotel with friends and put on her jeans shots a bit later where het sunburn was showing in the hot South Beach sun. 03 Mar 2021 Pictured: Chanel West Coast. Photo credit: Brian Prahl / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA736974_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Vivica A. Fox looks incredible as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico. The actress, 56, looked stunning in a swimsuit as she laughed in the sand with a friend. 21 Dec 2020 Pictured: Vivica A. Fox. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722355_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott held hands while walking along a beach resort in Orange County during a Mother’s Day getaway with their five kids.

Tori Spelling, 47, and her husband Dean McDermott, 54, celebrated Mother’s Day with a trip to an Orange County beach resort with their five children and it looks like they had quite a fun and special time! The actress and actor, who have been married since 2006, were photographed walking along the sand on the beach while wearing stylish swimsuits and holding hands. They also frolicked along with their kids and held them at some points during their time under the sun.

Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling walking along the beach this weekend. (MEGA)

Tori’s swimsuit was maroon and she added a black sheer long skirt to it while Dean went shirtless while wearing only blue and gray swim shorts. He also wore sunglasses while his gorgeous wife accessorized with necklaces as her long blonde locks were pulled back into a ponytail. She topped the look off with pretty red lipstick.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott walking hand in hand. (MEGA)

In addition to walking around the beach, Tori reportedly enjoyed a massage while sitting in a jacuzzi with her hubby and their daughters and sons, including Liam, 14, Stella, 12, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4. The kids also reportedly had a great time splashing about in a pool while listening to tunes provided by a DJ at the location.

Dean McDermott
Dean McDermott walking during his family getaway. (MEGA)

Tori took to her Instagram to share her own pics from the getaway as well. They included a photo of her rocking a black bathing suit while sitting back and relaxing with her hair down and a photo of her and all her kids sitting at tables in what appeared to be a sushi restaurant. “Oh hey…Mother’s Day weekend! I see you,” she wrote over the first pic while also gushing over ” someone eating the most amazing burger by the pool.”

She joked in the caption for her second pic. “Sushi time. Family selfie no easy feat…I need longer arms,” it read along with a laughing emoji.

Tori and Dean’s Mother’s Day trip comes less than a month after they made headlines for their family trip to Palm Springs in April. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star rocked a red bikini in videos she shared during one of the eventful days and had her hair in braids. One clip showed her and Stella twinning in their two-pieces and it made Tori’s followers laugh when the pre-teen pretended to be utterly disturbed to be matching with her mom by screaming before Tori pretended to be scared and ran away.