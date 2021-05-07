See Pic

Teresa Giudice, 48, Rocks Sexy Pink Swimsuit By The Pool: ‘Missing The Sun’

Teresa Giudice totally rocked her swimsuit style in her latest post to Instagram, featuring the ‘Real Housewives’ star soaking up the sun in Turks & Caicos. See the snap! 

Teresa Giudice looked sun-kissed and stunning in a gorgeous new pic she posted to Instagram on May 6. In the snap, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, looked like a glowing goddess. Teresa fashioned a pink one-piece swimsuit by PQ Swim and a coverup from Hazel Boutique in New Jersey!

 

A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice)

Along with her fabulous poolside fashion, Teresa also wore a pair of translucent heels, and a white mesh skirt. The Bravo star also fashioned some gorgeous jewelry, including bangles and bracelets and layers of necklaces. Teresa’s hair perfectly cascaded down her shoulders, and she wore a retro headband that totally completed the whole ensemble.

“Missing the sun,” Teresa captioned the snap, which was taken during her trip to Turks & Caicos. Fans were totally obsessed with the look, and took to the comment section of the post to fawn over Teresa’s picture perfect poolside attire. “Love that coverup,” Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman commented. Even Teresa’s sweet 20-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice, left two heart emojis in the comment section of the post!

Teresa spent her time in paradise surrounded by some fan-favorite cast members of The Real Housewives franchise as they filmed the all-stars spinoff. A slew of Bravo stars, like Kyle RichardsKenya MooreLuann de Lesseps, and so many more got together in April for the tropical getaway to Turks & Caicos. While there, the ladies filmed for the spin-off and shared some sexy snaps from their time in paradise.

Fans had been wondering for months if a spin-off was actually going to happen. But as more of the stars began to post photos and tease the project, longtime viewers of the franchise finally got to see what the ladies were doing! Bravo viewers simply cannot wait to see what Teresa and the ladies get up to when the spin-off finally airs later on in 2021.