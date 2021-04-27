Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, & More ‘Real Housewives’ Slay In Bikinis While Filming Spinoff

Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, and Luann de Lesseps worked their best two-pieces for a series of photos they shared to Instagram while filming the ‘Real Housewives’ spinoff! See their pics!

The stars of the Real Housewives franchise are basking in paradise! While filming the upcoming spinoff in the luxurious destination of Turks and Caicos, a number of beloved stars of the Bravo reality TV shows took to Instagram and showed off their sexy swimsuit style. The ladies looked absolutely picture perfect, and you can see some of their posts below!

First up, Luann de Lesseps has always known how to fashion a bold bikini. The Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, look positively ageless in her classic white two-piece, sun hat, and shades. Luann was positively beaming at the camera when the photo was snapped, and she had the perfect caption for the pic. “Seas the day,” she wrote, adding a palm tree emoji and a wave of water emoji by her words. She also added the hashtags “classic white bikini” and “timeless” to the caption of her photo, which also featured the gorgeous blue water and warm sand in the picturesque backdrop.

Up next, Kenya Moore proved that she was a total goddess when she took to her Instagram account on April 26 and shared a photo of herself posed up on a boat. In the snap, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, looked stunning in her white string two-piece. She accessorized her beach day look with layers of delicate gold necklaces and a par of hoop earrings. Kenya captioned the post with the hashtag “icon” in all capital letters. She also added that her gal pal Cynthia Bailey snapped the pic, adding that the image was “(unedited) flaws and all.” She looked absolutely flawless!

Finally, Kyle Richards shared her time having fun in the sun with her legions of Instagram followers on the same day. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, looked sun-kissed and stunning. Kyle tossed her head back in the photo and popped her hip, as the breeze tussled her gorgeous long brown hair. She wore a black two-piece featuring shades of yellow, purple, and pink on pieces of the fabric. “Free,” she captioned the image, adding praising hands and a photo credit to pal Cynthia Bailey.

These ladies and more Real Housewives favs are all gathered in Turks and Caicos for production of the all-star spinoff series. The show will feature fan favorites from a slew of the franchises biggest hits, all gathered in the gorgeous destination. The spinoff has been teased for some time, per People. Now, it’s finally happening!