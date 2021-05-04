Andrew Garfield Gets Flustered Talking About Those ‘Spider-Man 3’ Rumors For The First Time

Andrew Garfield is finally weighing in about those ‘Spider-Man 3’ rumors. The actor hilariously denies that he’s returning as Peter Parker in ‘No Way Home.’

Andrew Garfield is finally setting the record straight about those rumors he’s returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Or is he? The actor was asked point-blank if he would be reprising a version of Spider-Man in the upcoming film. “I can’t speak for anything else but for myself. They might be doing something, but… I ain’t got a call,” Andrew told Josh Horowitz on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Josh doubled down and asked Andrew, “For the record… you are not, as of this taping, in or have any knowledge of being in the next Spider-Man movie?” That’s when Andrew got a bit flustered with his response. “I feel like… I feel like… Haven’t I just said that?” he said. Josh wanted to get the “unequivocal yes-no answer.” To which Andrew said, “I did not get a call.”

Well, that’s not a yes or a no. He still didn’t answer the question, technically. “Listen, I would have gotten a call by now. That’s what I’ll say,” Andrew continued. Still, other people in his camp could have gotten a call.

Earlier, Andrew admitted that he was well aware of the fan enthusiasm about him and Tobey Maguire possibly making a cameo appearance in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. He revealed that he has a secret Twitter account and sees how often Spider-Man is trending with those rumors. He said he wants to tell fans, “I recommend that you chill.” At the end of the Spider-Man talk, Andrew added, “Maybe they’re going to call me and say like, ‘Hey, people want this.'”

Many fans believe Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature a multiverse storyline since it’s a prequel to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Rumors about Tobey and Andrew returning for No Way Home ramped up when Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx were confirmed to return as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 and Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Tobey starred in the first live-action Spider-Man trilogy. Andrew starred in the 2012 reboot and its 2014 sequel. Tom has now taken on the role within the MCU.

Tom seemed to squash the rumors with his February 2021 Esquire interview. “No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” Tom told the magazine. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.” However, Andrew is keeping hope alive that this fan theory could come to fruition. Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theaters on December 17, 2021.