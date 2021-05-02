Deena Cortese Gives Birth To Son Cameron: ‘We’re Officially A Family Of 4’ — See 1st Pic

Deena Cortese is now a mother of two! The ‘Jersey Shore’ star welcomed her second child with husband Christopher Buckner and the two are so incredibly thrilled. Learn more here!

A family of four! Deena Cortese is now a mother of two. The Jersey Shore star welcomed her second child with her husband, Christopher Buckner on Saturday, May 1, and couldn’t be more excited to finally have her little one in the world. The couple took to Instagram to make the announcement on May 2, confirming she named the little boy Cameron Theo Buckner. “The Buckners are now officially a party of 4…Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long,” she wrote in her caption.

The reality star included a sweet photo of her cuddling the newborn, as well as several other snaps of him sleeping in a green sleeper. Deena, Chris and Cameron even matched in green outfits for another picture. “He is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!!” she added.

Months before Deena and Christopher welcomed their new bundle of joy, they made the thrilling announcement that their family was expanding in October 2020. “We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021,” Deena began the caption to her October 25 post on Instagram. “Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy!”

Deena totally gushed in her initial announcement that the couple’s first child, son Christopher John “CJ” Buckner, was “going to be the best big brother ever!!!” The reality TV star also put rumors to rest in her caption, saying, “sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant.” Deena got so much love from her Jersey Shore co-stars, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Although Deena wasn’t an OG cast member on Jersey Shore she definitely made a name for herself when she joined the show. Deena became a part of the Jersey Shore cast during season three, after Angelina Pivarnick left the series. She’s also appeared in the 2018 MTV series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in which she reunited with her cast members.

Deena and her husband, Christopher, got engaged in November 2016. The two exchanged their ‘I dos’ less than a year later in a beautiful ceremony on October 28, 2017. By January 5, 2019, the couple became parents to their sweet baby boy, CJ. We’re so excited for the parents and cannot wait to see their family grow!