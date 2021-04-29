Paul Rudd Finally Looks Old In Unrecognizable Pics Of Ageless Actor On Set Of New Series

At 52, Paul Rudd still looks nearly the same today as he did in 1995’s ‘Clueless.’ But the ageless wonder actually looks like white haired mature man in photos from his new TV series.

It’s become a running joke in Hollywood that actor Paul Rudd doesn’t age, thanks to being one of the most drama-free, truly good hearted stars in show business. While he still is ridiculously youthful looking at the age of 52, Paul is giving fans a taste of what could be one day should his hair go completely white and he develop wrinkles. The Ant Man star was photographed on the set of his new limited TV series The Shrink Next Door on Thursday, April 29, and was completely unrecognizable.

In addition to a full head of white hair, Paul sported a heavy salt and pepper mustache and beard. He donned oval-framed glasses and even had his eyebrows whitened to play the role of Dr. Isaac Herschkopf in the Apple Plus limited comedy series that imdb.com describes as “The bizarre relationship between psychiatrist and his longtime patient.”

The Shrink Next Door is based on the true events 2019 podcast by Wondery and Bloomberg Media of the same name. The dark comedy will feature how a shrink to the stars abuses his relationships with his patients for personal gain, especially that of his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz. That character is being played by Will Ferrell, 53, giving Anchorman fans a real treat with the two stars of the iconic 2004 comedy reuniting on screen.

Paul seeming to have not aged since his big screen debut in 1995’s Clueless has become the talk of nearly every interview he does. While he has yet to drop his entire skin care and moisturizer routine, the Avengers: Endgame star has provided hints over the years on ways he’s maintained his youthful visage. At the C2E2 Comic Con in Chicago in 2019, a moderator asked directly for his skin-care secrets. “”I’m 80 years old on the inside,” he joked, pointing to his chest. “In here, pure darkness — and a little moisturizer.”

However, Paul has been slightly more serious at times with his anti-aging secrets. “I am a big believer in sunscreen,” he told InStyle in 2015. “I’m not one for tanning. I used to be, back when I was rocking the Depeche Mode look. Honestly, I wear sunscreen not to prevent wrinkles but because I don’t want to get skin cancer.”

Paul also revealed that he quit drinking alcohol and worked out harder once he landed a role in the Marvel Cinamatic Universe. “I basically didn’t eat anything for a year,” he joked to Variety in July 2018. “I took the Chris Pratt approach to training for an action movie. Eliminate anything fun for a year and then you can play a hero,” Paul shared once he took on the role of Ant-Man.