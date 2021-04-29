Alicia Keys’ Son Egypt, 10, Takes After Mom With His Amazing Voice & Piano Skills — Watch

Alicia Keys and her 10-year-old son, Egypt, shared their pitch-perfect duet of Eurythmics’ hit tune “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” Check out the mother-son duo singing the song!

Alicia Keys is clearly passing down her incredible musical skills to her youngsters! The Grammy-winning artist, 40, took to her Instagram on April 27 and posted a video with an old fashioned filter over the footage of her 10-year-old-son, Egypt, playing the piano and singing with his mom! In the clip, which you can see below, Alicia Keys’ eldest son sat poised at the family piano, where he began playing the iconic riff to the song “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics.

As Egypt, whom Alicia shares with husband Swizz Beatz, ran his fingers over the keys, he began to belt out the lyrics with perfect pitch. Throughout the video, Alicia joined her son, adding in some amazing harmonies. The two sounded incredible together, and Egypt hardly missed a note or a beat as he played the 1983 hit song.

Of course, Alicia couldn’t have been more proud of her son. By the end of the song, she gave Egypt a fist-bump and absolutely beamed at her youngster. “Egypt On The Keys,” Alicia began the caption to her Instagram post, adding a series of explosive emojis. “I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic.”

Fans and famous friends absolutely loved the video that Alicia posted, and took to the comment section of the post to gush about Egypt’s talent! “What an incredible blessing. Mama and baby boy love on another level,” America Ferrara commented. “You guys are awesome,” another person complimented the two in the comment section.

Alicia absolutely adores her children, and regularly gushes about them at any given opportunity. Along with Egypt, Alicia shares six-year-old son Genesis Ali Dean with her husband of 10 years. Fans love to see the mother-of-two encouraging her young sons to reach for the stars, and we cannot wait to see this mother-son duo share their next duet in the near future!