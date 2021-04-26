Selena Gomez Rocks A Sexy Little Black Dress & Knee-High Boots For Night Out

Selena Gomez looked as chic as ever when she was spotted out in Malibu heading to dinner with friends! Check out her outfit from the fun night on the town.

Selena Gomez has been super busy with exciting new projects and managing her beauty line. But on the evening of Sunday, April 25, the singer and actress, 28, stepped out for a relaxing dinner with some pals at Nobu Malibu in Malibu, and she looked absolutely classic. Selena was spotted wearing a timeless little black dress with matching knee-high boots.

She also sported a long leather coat with faux fur collar and interior lining. Selena accessorized with a few layers of delicate necklaces and wore a face mask to ensure the safety of herself and those around her amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with her simple, cute style, Selena also showed off her brand new ‘do!

Selena unveiled her new look on April 23, taking to the official Instagram page for her Rare Beauty line. In the mirror selfie snap, Selena looked fresh-faced. She showed off her pastel manicure, featuring some warm spring hues, and her long blonde tresses! “New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now,” read the caption to the photo.

It’s great to see Selena out and about after what has been a busy start to 2021 for the entertainer. Before taking off to Malibu, Selena was spending a lot of time in New York City filming the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Fans got a chance to see the star out in the Big Apple, wearing costumes and even covered in fake blood!

Along with the new series, Selena has been hard at work coming up with exciting new ideas for her Rare Beauty line, which her longtime fans have been loving. Before we know it, Selena will be back at work, as her upcoming project In The Shadow of the Mountain gets ready to head into production! We cannot wait to see how the year continues to unfold for this fashionable, fierce star.