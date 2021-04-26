‘RHOD’s Dr. Tiffany Moon Reveals If She’ll Return To The Show After Out Of ‘Body’ Experience At Season 5 Reunion

‘RHOD’s Dr. Tiffany Moon just wrapped her first reunion and she’s EXCLUSIVELY revealing why she’s on the fence about returning to the show!

The Real Housewives of Dallas’ newest wife, Dr. Tiffany Moon, 36, became a quick fan favorite as the first generation Asian-American cast member for any franchise in the hit Bravo series. Although she just wrapped up her first season, she’s already unsure how she’d feel about returning should there be a sixth season. “People keep asking me that,” Dr. Moon shared during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on April 23. “I’m not trying to be cute and tease anything — I do not know the answer to that question. I’ve not been invited back and I don’t know if I was if I would accept that invitation. There’s a lot going on right now.”

The Dallas based anesthesiologist has a lot on her plate, so it’s no surprise she feels the way she does. Balancing being a mother to twin six-year-old girls, a wife and full work schedule, filming a crazy reunion in New York City didn’t help. “Never ever have I sat there for hours and rehashed things that happened months ago with five of my closest girlfriends hosted by Andy Cohen,” Dr. Moon added. “It was surreal. I think I left my body at one point being like, ‘What the hell is happening right now?’ I don’t know.”

While the drama of filming is one reason to make her question her future with the show, it’s not the main one. “Mostly the emotional expenditure that comes with being on the show as well as the time away from my job and my family, mostly my children,” Dr. Moon added. “But I’m still working 80 percent which, I don’t know, still feels like 100.”

Luckily for Dr. Moon, she knows just how she’s going to put a pen to paper and decide. “I’m going to have to go make a spread sheet or something,” Dr. Moon said. “Reasons to come back for season 6 and reasons not to come back for season 6 and that’s how this decision is going to be resolved.”

Although Dallas is coming to a close for the fans, she’s excited to help pave the way for other Asian-Americans to join the franchise as she gets ready to cheer on Crystal Minkoff, 35, who will join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it premieres on May 19. “If this is a relay, I’m like, ‘Here you go girlfriend! Have fun!'” Dr. Moon said. “She’s great. I feel an incredible amount of pressure to represent the Asian American community and also to represent the physician community because I think I’m the first in the medical franchise because I’m like, if I say something stupid or do something stupid that people will be like, ‘Oh, she’s not representing us well,’ and they’ll be embarrassed. I want to represent my people well.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas season 5 finale airs Tuesday at 9pm on Bravo.