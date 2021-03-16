RHOD’s Kary Brittingham Reveals Brandi Redmond May Not Leave The Show After All

RHOD’s Kary Brittingham thinks Brandi Redmond will be back for another season despite announcing her exit from the series.

The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Kary Brittingham, 50, knows her fellow cast member Brandi Redmond, 42, said she was leaving the show, but she’s not so convinced. “I think that she’s very hormonal so who knows,” Kary told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on March 15. “I don’t want to believe it.”

The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and original cast member of the show took to Instagram on Feb. 21 to say she was calling it quits and leaving the show after 5 seasons. Although she didn’t give an exact reason for her departure, we must note that Brandi has faced a lot of backlash after a video of herself mocking Asians recently resurfaced. On top of that, her family endured tragedy in Oct. 2020, when her mother-in-law was killed in a car accident that also involved her daughter Brinkely, who fortunately survived.

A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity . I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions. — Brandi Redmond (@BrandiRedmond) January 4, 2020

But Brandi has also experience happiness recently, as she welcomed her fourth child, daughter Brilynn, just days before making the announcement. In fact, Kary thinks the baby is to blame! “I just don’t know if it was a real announcement,” Kary stated. “Or just at 5 in the morning breastfeeding and saying crazy stuff.”

Whether it was a 3 a.m. feeding slip or the real deal, Kary promises fans that she has no idea what the future holds should there be a season 6. “We don’t know anything!” Kary added. “I don’t even know if I’m coming back! I don’t know what’s going to happen next season. It’s all a secret. They don’t even tell us til the last second. We’re always kept in the dark. I don’t even know my color for the reunion yet!”

D’Andra Simmons, 51, and newcomer Dr. Tiffany Moon, 36, Kary is ready. “We’re filming it in a couple of weeks,” Kary teased. “I think me and D’Andra have addressed a lot of our issues on the show and kind of moved forward. ” I was surprised about a lot of things that Tiffany obviously said to me. I asked her saying, ‘Oh, I heard you were calling me a bully?’ and she said, “No girl, I didn’t say that,” and then I saw her say that in her confessionals, so I was just a little bit confused. I tried so hard to be friends with her. Don’t tell me something to my face and something behind my back. I know not everyone’s going to get me and appreciate me.” And speaking of the reunion, Kary is gearing up to face all of the ladies when Andy Cohen, 52, comes to moderate the discussion. After a tumultuous season filled with drama between pals, 51, and newcomer, 36, Kary is ready. “We’re filming it in a couple of weeks,” Kary teased. “I think me and D’Andra have addressed a lot of our issues on the show and kind of moved forward. ” I was surprised about a lot of things that Tiffany obviously said to me. I asked her saying, ‘Oh, I heard you were calling me a bully?’ and she said, “No girl, I didn’t say that,” and then I saw her say that in her confessionals, so I was just a little bit confused. I tried so hard to be friends with her. Don’t tell me something to my face and something behind my back. I know not everyone’s going to get me and appreciate me.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 8pm on Bravo.