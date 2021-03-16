RHOD’s Kary Brittingham Reveals Brandi Redmond May Not Leave The Show After All
The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Kary Brittingham, 50, knows her fellow cast member Brandi Redmond, 42, said she was leaving the show, but she’s not so convinced. “I think that she’s very hormonal so who knows,” Kary told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on March 15. “I don’t want to believe it.”
The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and original cast member of the show took to Instagram on Feb. 21 to say she was calling it quits and leaving the show after 5 seasons. Although she didn’t give an exact reason for her departure, we must note that Brandi has faced a lot of backlash after a video of herself mocking Asians recently resurfaced. On top of that, her family endured tragedy in Oct. 2020, when her mother-in-law was killed in a car accident that also involved her daughter Brinkely, who fortunately survived.
A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity . I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.
— Brandi Redmond (@BrandiRedmond) January 4, 2020
But Brandi has also experience happiness recently, as she welcomed her fourth child, daughter Brilynn, just days before making the announcement. In fact, Kary thinks the baby is to blame! “I just don’t know if it was a real announcement,” Kary stated. “Or just at 5 in the morning breastfeeding and saying crazy stuff.”
Whether it was a 3 a.m. feeding slip or the real deal, Kary promises fans that she has no idea what the future holds should there be a season 6. “We don’t know anything!” Kary added. “I don’t even know if I’m coming back! I don’t know what’s going to happen next season. It’s all a secret. They don’t even tell us til the last second. We’re always kept in the dark. I don’t even know my color for the reunion yet!”