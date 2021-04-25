Travis Scott Hits Club With Mystery Woman As He Continues To Co-Parent Stormi, 3

Travis Scott was photographed entering a venue in Los Angeles with a gorgeous mystery woman walking behind him late Saturday night.

Travis Scott‘s latest outing has us wondering if there’s a new lady love in his life! The 28-year-old rapper was spotted going into a venue in Los Angeles, CA after reportedly taking a smoke break in the late hours of Apr. 24 and a young gorgeous woman was seen following close behind. Although they weren’t photographed together and didn’t show any contact while outside, she reportedly hovered around the area he was in and went into the entrance at a distance shortly after him.

He was dressed casually cool in a blue Pink Floyd T-shirt under a black vest, jeans, and green sneakers with pink shoelaces. The unidentified beauty wore a red long-sleeved top, white pants, and heeled snakeskin ankle boots. She had her hair down and was holding a cellphone while stepping inside the venue as she gave a side glance to the camera taking her photo.

Travis has been pretty private about his romantic life ever since splitting from Kylie Jenner, 23, with whom he shares three-year-old daughter Stormi, in 2019, so his latest outing has definitely turned heads. Although he and the makeup mogul are no longer romantically together, they’ve appeared to remain friends and co-parent their baby girl, even spending special holidays and birthdays together. One of their most recent get-togethers was on Valentine’s Day.

Kylie took to social media to share a gorgeous pic of the ocean in Santa Barbara, CA and revealed she and Travis took Stormi there for the love-filled holiday. “We took our baby to her favorite place today,” the caption for the pic read along with a water wave emoji. “i hope everyone had a good vday.”

After that, Travis spent time with his daughter as she was making cookies and posted an adorable video of the memorable moment to his Instagram story on Apr. 23. “I love you,” Stormi sweetly said in the clip before he replied, “I love you too baby.” She then went on to ask him to play Hide and Seek before the clip cut off.

A source previously told us that although Travis loves spending time with both Kylie and Stormi, he’s not ready to be “committed” to the former again. “Travis knows nothing is going to touch what his relationship with Kylie would bring him and his family. He knows she’s the best he’s ever going to get. He’s just, for some reason, not ready to put a label back on it because automatically, people are going to think engagement,” the source shared with HollywoodLife.