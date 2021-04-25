Angela Bassett Wows In Red In Dramatic Oscars Dress

Pandemic be damned. Angela Bassett slayed at the Academy Awards by bringing her fashion A game to the event.

Angela Bassett, 62, looked glorious at the Oscars in a red, floor length Alberta Ferretti gown on April 25. The actress – who rarely disappoints when it comes to award show fashion – was elegance personified in the dramatic dress, which featured ginormous puffy sleeves and an elegant train.

Fans of the Black Panther star should expect nothing less. In February she donned a figure-hugging purple, strapless evening gown at the Golden Globe Awards. The Dolce & Gabbana dress was adorned with feathers and featured a thigh-high slit. Angela’s sleek, simple hairstyle only added to the look. That night she rocked a single hip-length braid.

Fashion appears to be a passion of the 9-1-1 star. When it comes to red carpet looks she consistently gets it right. Her 2019 Oscars red carpet outfit is a perfect example. That night she wore another Dolce & Gabbana dress. Like her Golden Globes 2021 look, it was strapless and one-shouldered. But, instead of feathers, the pink gown featured a huge bow.

Just weeks later she honored Aretha Franklin at a Grammy celebration of the Queen of Soul, while wearing a red, floor length, ruffled Krikor Jabotian gown.

Those events were all held in safer, more glamorous times when Tinsel Town could lavishly party in style. This year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars – usually the jewel in Hollywood’s crown – was postponed by a couple of months and only went ahead with strict public health protocols in place. Those were laid out on Good Morning America on April 22 by the Academy’s in-house epidemiologist.

“I think this is the most ambitious and safest production that I have seen,” Dr. Anne Rimoin said of the Los Angeles-based show. She also pointed out that, everyone who will be attending the ceremony in person will be “tested, several times before the event.”

As for the latest fashion must-have, talent like Angela can go mask-free inside the venue as long as they’re speaking. “We’re making sure that when there is something that needs to be done for camera, masks off,” she said. “The minute that the word cut is out there, masks back on.”