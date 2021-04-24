‘Mean Girls’ Star Jonathan Bennett Reveals Whether Lindsay Lohan Will Get Invited To His Wedding

Mean Girls’ heartthrob Jonathan Bennett, a.k.a. Aaron Samuels, is getting married. Here’s how he feels about inviting his former co-star Lindsay Lohan to his wedding .

Jonathan Bennett doesn’t just think his Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan should be at his wedding — he wants her mom Dina Lohan there too. The former teen heartthrob and his fiancé Jaymes Vaughn spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife while promoting their recent turn on the cover of The Knot‘s summer 2021 issue

Jonathan, 39, and his fiancé Jaymes, 37, are making history as the first gay couple to be featured on the cover of the beloved publication and the happy twosome opened up about the honor — and their big plans for a destination wedding in Mexico.

Jonathan, who played everyone’s crush Aaron Samuels in the beloved 2004 teen comedy, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that being on the cover of The Knot is more than he ever imagine growing up. “Being afraid to come out, to being a closeted gay teen heartthrob for decades, I never thought in a million years that I would be on the cover of the biggest wedding magazine in the world with my fiance. Living loudly and proudly.”

Jonathan’s equally photogenic fiance Jaymes, who is a TV host, called the experience “mind-blowing,” and said he hoped it was a reminder that it gets better. “If you are in that spot where you’re feeling like, oh my gosh I’m never gonna get to be myself I’m never gonna find love. No, you’re wrong. I was that person, I thought that, and bam, here it is 2021 and I found the love of my life and we are on the cover of The Knot.”

In Nov. 2020 Jaymes staged an uber romantic surprise proposal for Jonathan that included a song he’d wrote especially for the big day. “The engagement was better than my dreams. It was stuff that movies are made of,” Jonathan gushed.

The couple plan to wed in a destination wedding at the UNICO resort in Mexico in 2022. The guest list, which will include both of their families, is still not finished. But, fans of Mean Girls will be relieved to know some of the cast will be invited. “The ones that I’m closest with and talk to the most will be [invited],” Jonathan revealed.

As for Lindsay, a.k.a Cady Heron, Jonathan said “I would think so,” when asked if she would be there. Jaymes added that Lindsay’s mom Dina should also be there and Jonathan agreed saying,”Yeah, exactly.”

In addition to planning a stunning destination wedding at UNICO resort, the happy couple is also running their LGBTQ+ travel company, Out Bound Travel.

“It’s all about going to bucket list destinations like the Greek Isles, like the Mekong River, the Adriatic Sea. We charter these ships, where it’s all LGBTQ+ people completely on the ship. Your are safe the entire time, and you’re also celebrated the entire time you’re on board,” Jaymes excitedly shared.

“Not to say we are the best, but have you ever been to a pride event? Imagine that at sea,” Jonathan added with a laugh.

Jonathan and Jaymes can be seen on the cover of The Knot Summer 2021 issue, which hits newsstands on April 26.