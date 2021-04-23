Christina Aguilera Stuns In ‘Perfect Pair Of Jeans’ As She Reveals ‘What A Girl Really Wants’

Christina Aguilera brought back the ’90s with this throwback look! She added a white tank top and a pair of orange glasses as she made a joke about one of her biggest song.

Christina Aguilera knows exactly what every girl is always looking for! The 40-year-old pop star rocked a throwback pair of straight cut jeans in her latest Instagram photo, shared to the social media platform on Friday, April 23. She paired the jeans with a white tank top and a pointy pair of nude snakeskin booties. “What a girl really wants is the perfect pair of jeans,” she quipped in her caption, making reference to her 1999 hit “What A Girl Wants.”

The “Lady Marmalade” singer accessorized with a chunky silver chain necklace and bracelet for the look, along with an orange-and-gold pair of sunglasses. Standing on a white and black tiled floor, she appeared to give her 7.4 million followers a look at her living space. Christina was giving us all the throwback vibes in the gorgeous new photos, and fans showed plenty of love in the comments!

In a close up photo of the sunglasses positioned slightly down her nose, Christina — affectionately known by fans as Xtina — gave her followers a look at her glam. She opted for a dramatic burnt orange eyeshadow and neutral blush, keeping the ’90s vibe going with her lip color. The star sported a slightly darker liner and nude lipstick to plump up her pout, keeping her blonde locks slightly tousled.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melisa Gorga gushed, “Why you so pretty tho” with a heart-eye emoji. “So stunning,” and “OKAYYY WERK LADY” other fans added. “21 years later and you’re still showing us what a girl wants,” one person also commented.

Recently, Christina opened up about her body image struggles — confessing she “hated being super skinny” in her younger years. “I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty,” she said in the May 2021 issue of Health magazine, which she also appeared on the cover. “I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure. I would never want to relive my 20s — you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence,” she also stated.