Ashanti Fans Go Wild After She Posts Cute Pic With Hunky Mystery Man In Mexico

Ashanti wrote that she was having ‘great times’ amid her Mexico getaway, underneath a photo with a mystery man! Even Flo Rida, whom Ashanti just recently sparked dating speculation with, commented.

Who’s this? That’s what fans wanted to know after Ashanti posted a photo with a mystery man amid her vacation in Mexico. Adding to the mystery was the fact that the 40-year-old singer tagged just about everyone…the brand of the white mesh dress she was wearing (PatBO), her stylist (Alicia Sereno), and even the name of the restaurant she took the picture at (Taboo Cancún). However, there was no tag over the unidentified hunk, who was dressed up in a blazer and dress pants as he cozied up next to Ashanti.

“Great times,” Ashanti cryptically captioned the photo. The mystery led to a freakout in the comments section. Many fans assumed Ashanti had a “new man,” and showered the hypothetical couple with love in the form of emojis. Others just wanted to know who the mystery man was. And then there were some fans who insisted the man was not Ashanti’s boyfriend at all.

“I’m screaming!!!! That Ashanti pic is the manager of the place they are at,” one fan claimed. Well, whoever the mystery man was, Ashanti was definitely not on a date night: she proceeded to share photos with her vacation crew (which you can see below) and wrote, “When you love this hard it’s worth celebrating.”

Even Flo Rida chimed in under the photo that caused a stir online! The 41-year-old rapper left a trail of praise hand emojis, after JUST sparking romance speculation with Ashanti because they were seen vacationing and yachting together in Cancún earlier in April. However, Ashanti shut down the rumors by responding to a speculative Instagram post on @theshaderoom; she wrote, “Flo is my brother! We’re family! Celebrating my sis @liltuneshi [Kenashia Douglas‘] bday!!! Happy Birthday Bink!”

Man or no man, Ashanti is looking amazing amid her vacation. She was seen rocking a green bikini with zebra stripes amid a beach day in Tulum as she celebrated her sister’s 32nd birthday.