Ashanti Teases She’s In A Relationship & Chats About Her Viral Lap Dance With Ginuwine: ‘I Got Stuck To Him’

Ashanti gave HollywoodLife an update on her dating life while celebrating the launch of her Ashanti Swim Collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, the same brand she performed for at NYFW!

Ashanti, 38, may have a new man to serenade! The R&B singer, who’s currently working on her fourth studio album, admitted she’s “kinda” dating after HollywoodLife caught up with her at the launch of the PrettyLittleThing x Ashanti Swim Collaboration at the Hollywood Roosevelt on June 30. We poked further — is Ashanti seeing someone special, or just having fun? “I guess a combination!” she admitted during our EXCLUSIVE interview. The “Rock Wit U” singer can even see someone else in her chair for future lap dances…yes, besides Ginuwine, 48!

Ashanti grinded on the singer who made the ultimate grinding anthem — “Pony” — at her and Ja Rule’s concert in May. Reflecting on her impromptu lap dance with Ginuwine, Ashanti told HollywoodLife, “The lap dance has been a part of my show for a very long time. That was hilarious because I actually got stuck to him which was hilarious, but I had so much fun. He was a cool sport. It was good! The crowd was hilarious they were laughing so hard.” You can relive the steamy on-stage moment below.

Don’t worry, because Ashanti promised that there’s “absolutely” more lap dances to come while she hits the road. When considering who Ginuwine’s lap dance successor could be, the singer didn’t have a particular name in mind: “I don’t know! I gotta think about it.” Before entering the single life, Ashanti most famously dated fellow R&B singer Nelly, 44, for 10 years until splitting in 2012.

Ashanti’s work with PrettyLittleThing didn’t end with her swimwear collaboration. She wore her own lime green snakeskin bikini to perform at the PrettyLittleThing X Saweetie show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8! The “Foolish” singer looked fierce as she commanded the mic, and we can’t wait for the new music to drop — she teased even more details about the forthcoming album in the rest of our interview.