‘MAFS’ Expert Dr. Viviana Reveals The ‘Huge Difference’ With Latest Spinoff Vs. OG Series

The ‘Married At First Sight’ universe continues to grow. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Dr. Viviana Coles about the newest spinoff, ‘Unmatchables.’

Married At First Sight: Unmatchables is a brand-new series that premieres April 21. The show helps to prepare 16 singles to discover another chance at love with guidance and advice from MAFS experts Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Dr. Viviana about what to expect from the Married At First Sight spinoff.

“It’s dating versus marriage, so that is a huge difference,” she told HollywoodLife. “I think that what’s great about Unmatchables is that it’s really going to help people to just have a good time. It’s just so much lighter, right? It’s a fun way to learn some really interesting lessons about love and life. It’s very experiential. With Married At First Sight, we get to come in, sometimes put out some fires, sometimes help them to go a little bit deeper. With Unmatchables, the makeovers that we’re doing could be life-changing, but we only have a week with them. So we don’t anticipate anything too major to happen every single week. But when we come in, it’s mainly about just tweaking a few things here and there to help them become more dateable.”

Dr. Viviana noted that Unmatchables is much more “quick and fast-paced” than Married At First Sight. “It’s a little bit different for me because I get to stretch that part of me that doesn’t get to talk to people for weeks and weeks on end. I have to quickly almost evaluate what needs to happen here. What can set this person up for dating success? Jump in, make those radical changes, help them to see the value in it, and then move on and watch them have a blind date,” she explained.

The Married At First Sight expert revealed the most shocking thing she noticed when working with the singles. “Well, each of the individuals that we worked with truly want to be married,” she said. “So I think what was shocking is how unprepared and truly not ready they are for marriage. I can’t say all of them, but most of them really, really would benefit from the kind of work that we got to do with them. So the fact that they were ready to be married at first sight or so they thought was a little shocking.”

She admitted that she got “plenty of pushback” from the singles, but she enjoyed the challenge that Unmatchables brought. “It was great because jumping in, having a week with them, there’s a lot of pressure for myself and for Pastor Cal to really try to make an impact because we do want them to get what they need out of this and out of our experience with them,” Dr. Viviana told HollywoodLife. Married At First Sight: Unmatchables will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.