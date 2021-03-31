‘Married At First Sight’ Preview: Haley Reveals What’s Been A ‘Big Problem’ For Her & Jacob

Briana and Vincent go on a double date with Jacob and Haley in this ‘Married At First Sight’ EXCLUSIVE preview and get to the root of Jacob and Haley’s issues.

Briana and Vincent meet up with Jacob and Haley for a double date and find out some crucial information about the state of Jacob and Haley’s relationship. Briana asks Jacob how his relationship with Haley is going these days. “I suppose it depends on the day,” Jacob says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 31 episode of Married At First Sight.

Briana mentions that Haley has said she is physically attracted to Jacob. She wonders if Haley just isn’t understanding Jacob’s personality. “My humor probably came off a little too different, and she didn’t realize I was joking a lot of the time,” Jacob admits.

Meanwhile, Vincent is chatting with Haley, who admits that Jacob’s humor has been an issue. “I don’t understand his humor a lot of the times, and that’s been a big problem,” Haley tells Vincent. Like Briana, Vincent thinks Jacob and Haley just aren’t understanding each other.

“We don’t think either of us are bad people. I think it’s just like being comfortable with each other,” Haley continues. For Jacob, all he wants is to not fight. “I hope we might work out, so I guess we’ll see,” Jacob tells Briana.

Briana believes if Jacob and Haley just talk things out it “could be the thing that changes everything. But are they willing to put in the work to communicate? I don’t know.” Haley’s final words to Vincent are, “We’ll see what happens.” There’s still some hope for Jacob and Haley, but they have a lot of work to do.

From the get-go, Haley has been open about her trust issues. Jacob is ready for children and a family. The Married At First Sight process is a journey for everyone, and Jacob and Haley are right in the middle of it. Married At First Sight season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.