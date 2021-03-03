‘Married At First Sight’ Preview: Virginia’s BFF Tells Erik To Not Be ‘Controlling’ — Watch

Virginia’s close friend Cole pulls Erik aside to have a one-on-one chat in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Married At First Sight.’ Cole has some important advice for Erik.

During a get-together, Virginia’s pal Cole takes Erik outside to have a talk. “Obviously, it’s probably been a whirlwind over the past couple of weeks,” Cole tells Erik in this EXCLUSIVE Married At First Sight preview. “It’s been a lot,” Erik admits.

Cole explains that Virginia and their group of friends hang out so much. They are a very close bunch. “She’s really in all honesty one of the most badass women that I’ve ever met. She definitely can handle herself,” Cole explains to Erik.

Cole knows Virginia very well and wants Erik to know what not to do when it comes to their relationship. “But I guess with Virginia, my biggest advice would be is try your best not to come off as controlling,” Cole tells Erik. Erik doesn’t say something immediately after, and that’s where the preview ends.

Erik has been controlling in some aspects of his new marriage to Virginia. In a previous episode, Erik admitted to Virginia that he wasn’t comfortable with her having male friends. He only wanted her hanging out with male friends who are dating her friends or gay. Erik has also been vocal about not being as interested in a partying lifestyle as Virginia. This conversation with Cole might just cause even more tension between Erik and Virginia.

Erik and Virginia have been trying to get to know each other ever since they got married. Erik dropped a bombshell on Virginia in a previous episode by revealing that he was previously married. “So it was also another unconventional kind of thing,” he explained to Virginia.”It was for some of my military commitments. In order for someone to come stay with you at certain times, it has to be a spouse. You have to be married.” Married At First Sight season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.