Tom Cruise Misses Seeing Suri On 15th Birthday as He Films ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Overseas

While Suri Cruise celebrated her birthday in New York City, her father, Tom Cruise, was busy shooting the next ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie in England.

Suri Cruise turned 15 on Sunday (Apr. 18). Her mother, Katie Holmes, celebrated with a loving message on her Instagram. Suri commemorated the day with ice cream and friends. Her father, Tom Cruise… spent the day shooting Mission: Impossible 7 in England. Tom, 58, was spotted alongside costar Hayley Atwell in Pickering, North Yorkshire, on Monday. Filming took place at North Yorkshire Moors Railway, despite previous claims that filming had wrapped. For the day’s shoot, Tom arrived in a private helicopter before a private car ferried him onto the set.

“We were walking the dogs today and bumped into Tom Cruise!” wrote Sarah Jones, who runs Pear Tree House B&B and Holiday Cottage in Pickering. “Not only do we love Pickering and our stunning countryside but it was chosen for filming [Tom Cruise]’s new film!” Gary Davies and Cheryl-ann Taylor, who run a design studio near Levisham Station on the moors, per Daily Mail, also wrote, “’How amazing to walk down to the beautiful Levisham Station, a short walk from the Design Farm Studio and see him and the crew rehearsing a stunt for the new Mission Impossible movie on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. At the end of the day, he gave us a wave, said ‘see ya tomorrow!’ to the kids, then jumped into his helicopter and flew it away from himself like an absolute boss! An action hero in every sense of the word!”

Even if Tom wasn’t putting the finishing touches on the newest Mission: Impossible movie, the chances of him showing up in New York City for Suri’s birthday were rather low. He and his daughter’s relationship is notoriously estranged. They were last seen in public together in 2013. However, in April 2019, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tom “still loves” Suri and that “Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie and looks forward to repairing the relationship one day.”

In the meantime, Suri is living her best life. On her birthday, she was spotted out and about with some friends in New York City. She posed with the flowers that her pals had given her and went to get some ice cream. Earlier in the day, Katie, 42, penned a sweet message to her baby girl while sharing a few family photographs.

“Happy 15th Birthday, Sweetheart! I love you,” Katie wrote, adding the number of exclamation points and emojis you’d expect a proud mother to include. “I can’t believe you are already 15!”