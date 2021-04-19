Suri Cruise Sports Long Hair While Posing With Flowers & Goofing Off With Friends On 15th Birthday

Suri Cruise looked super sweet while enjoying her 15th birthday in the Big Apple! The teenager showed off her long hair and posed with some flowers as her friend snapped some pics!

Suri Cruise is another year older! The teenage daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise turned 15 years old on April 18, and she looked like she had a total blast on her big day. The newly minted 15-year-old spent her birthday out and about in New York City and was spotted having some low-key birthday fun. Suri and a few of her pals were seen snapping some photos together while posing with a pretty bouquet of pink and white carnations.

The birthday girl also showed off her long, brunette ‘do, and looked like the spitting image of her famous mom, 42. Naturally, Suri followed the necessary safety precautions while celebrating her birthday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She and her friends wore protective face masks while having fun in the Big Apple. The teens only removed their face masks while smiling for a quick photo, or enjoying some delicious ice cream!

Despite her birthday falling during the middle of a pandemic, Suri truly showed the she was enjoying her day like so many around the world who celebrated their special days during COVID-19, as well. Suri’s mom, Katie, made sure to celebrate her daughter’s birthday by taking to Instagram and sharing a carousel of photos to her social media account. Far more precious than the intimate pics of Suri and her mom, however, was the sweet caption Katie wrote and dedicated to her teen.

“Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you,” Katie wrote, adding a string of exclamation points and a number of emojis. “I can’t believe you are already 15!” Katie concluded the post. It’s hard to believe that Suri is already 15 years old. After all, it doesn’t seem like that long ago that she was just a tiny tot being photographed while out with her famous parents.

Over the course of the last few years, though, Suri’s adoring mom has made a concerted effort to offer her daughter as normal an upbringing as possible. Suri’s bond with her mom is so incredibly strong and it’s amazing to see the teen grow up to be her Katie’s mini-me. Fans cannot wait to see what the future holds for the teenager!