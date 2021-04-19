Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Hater Says Her ‘Insecurity’ Is Showing In New Pics

Khloe Kardashian advised a troll to ‘look in the mirror’ and realize their own ‘insecurity’ after they criticized pics of her posing in a blue fitted jumpsuit.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, looked great in some of her latest Instagram pics but when one critic left her a negative response, she didn’t hesitate to respond with a bit of advice and well wishes. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed in a tight blue bodysuit that had her channeling an Avatar look in the snapshots and once they were shared, the follower wrote, “If insecurity was a person” along with a sad emoji.

“baby girl, you have to look in the mirror,” Khloe’s response began. “Only insecure people tear other people down. I’m sending you so much love, health and happiness! I’m sorry that you’re hurting.” She also added a blue heart emoji to the comment.

The negative comment and Khloe’s response happened among a plethora of positive comments and compliments, proving that most of her followers were supportive of the pics, which can be seen below. She answered some of those too and didn’t seem bothered by the haters. Some called her bodysuit “out of this world” while others said she looked like a “superhero.”

Khloe’s latest comment isn’t the first response she’s shared with a critic. The mother-of-one is known for often writing back to people criticizing her appearance and isn’t afraid to express her feelings. Last month, TikTok user @mackincasey made a video calling out an outlet that compared an older and recent pic of her while claiming she had undergone major cosmetic work, and she didn’t hesitate to respond with a powerful message.

“I don’t want anyone to kiss my a–. I’m not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence,” she wrote. “I am so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story’s simply for clickbait. Defending someone, Especially when we don’t know one another makes me heart happy. That’s the person I am.”

“I like to defend what is right,” she concluded. “Thank you everyone for you sweet comments and thank you @mackincasey for being so kind.”