Carrie Underwood Glitters In Gorgeous Gown For ACM Awards Performance

Carrie Underwood was an absolute vision when she showed up to perform at the ACM Awards in a sparkling dress.

The Academy Of Country Music Awards just heated up thanks to Carrie Underwood! The gorgeous country star skipped the red carpet at the event, but showed up for her performance looking absolutely ethereal. She wore a cream-colored gown that had sparkling embellishments throughout, which made her look completely angelic.

Two powerhouses, @carrieunderwood & @cecewinans just blessed us all with an unbelievable gospel medley performance from the @opry. Watch the rest of the #ACMawards now on @CBS or @paramountplus! ✨ pic.twitter.com/RFWn0rQWoG — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 19, 2021

During the show, Carrie took the stage to perform a medley of songs from her gospel album, My Savior. She was be joined by the legendary CeCe Winans for her set. Carrie wore her long, blonde hair in loose curls that were parted down the center, and she rocked gold eye shadow to glitter along with her dress. As always, she sounded incredible as she belted out her inspiring and powerful songs onstage.

In addition to performing, Carrie was also nominated for Music Video of the Year at the ACMs for her song “Hallelujah” with John Legend. Unfortunately, she lost out to Kane Brown, but she’s definitely no stranger to winning ACM Awards. Through the years, Carrie has won 15 ACM Awards, including, most recently, Entertainer of the Year at the show in 2020. Carrie and Thomas Rhett actually made history at the show by tying for the award, which was the top honor of the night.

While the ACM Awards usually take place in Las Vegas, things looked a bit different at the show in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the awards ceremony was in Nashville, with the artists performing and presenting from various locations across the city. While nothing compares to having all of the genre’s biggest artists in one room, this was certainly a great way to still entertain fans across the country with an evening jam-packed of country music performances!

Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban hosted the ACM Awards. Other performances included sets from Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd, Thomas Rhett, Chris Young with Kane Brown and many more. As always, it was an amazing night.