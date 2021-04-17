January Jones, 43, Wears Just Sunglasses & Pink Pants As She Jokes She ‘Can’t Find A Top’ — See Pic

January Jones couldn’t ‘find a top’ that would perfectly match her pink pants. So, the ‘Madmen’ star ditched one altogether and went topless for a fun photo.

January Jones, 43, loves her new pants so much, she couldn’t find a top to match its energy. So, she decided to forego one and pose topless for a selfie that The Last Man on Earth star shared on April 16. “Can’t find a top to do these trousers justice so…,” January captioned the cheeky photo, which showed her covering her bosom while rocking Rodarte’s SS21 Pink Heart Pocket Wide Leg Trousers. January completed the mood with a pair of Celine cat-eyed sunglasses — a retro accessory, much like something we could imagine her character Betty Draper wearing on fun occasions.

Rodarte shared the same photo on its Instagram page, and January jumped into the brand’s comments section to cheekily comment, “Classy.” On January’s own Instagram page, fans left their thoughts for the sultry look. “Don Draper, what were you thinking…,” one fan joked, referring to the unfaithful man whom January’s Madmen character was married to.

January did eventually find a shirt, though — one that Diplo claimed to once have. Later that Friday, January rocked a long-sleeved The Cure shirt (it looks like January’s a fan of ’80s new wave music). “I used to have that shirt,” Diplo wrote in the comments section. And apparently, Anderson .Paak used to have the pants that January was wearing in this second selfie, too. “@anderson._paak I stole your pants,” January captioned the photo, referring to the fact that she was wearing the same flared Gucci trousers that the Grammy-winning artist wore to the Grammy Awards on March 14.

January loves putting on little fashion shows in her Los Angeles home. On April 15, she shared a post of her “post shower photo op” taken in her sun-bathed bathroom. She looked lovely in a sheer knit white dress from Jonathan Simkhai, the type that’s perfect to wear while soaking in the spring sunshine.

As for how January is always looking so toned and glowing in her Instagram posts, the actress is a fan of Lagree Pilates. Right before the pandemic ended group fitness classes, the actress loved to take group classes for this method of full body conditioning. “Two or three years ago I started doing barre classes, and after that I took regular private Pilates lessons. Then a friend told me about Lagree Pilates. I’ve been doing it two to four times a week for the past year now, and I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle. I’ve gone up a size in clothes, but I feel like I look better naked,” January told Shape magazine in Feb. 2020.