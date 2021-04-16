Mila Kunis ‘Takes Comfort’ That Ex Macaulay Culkin Is In A ‘Good Place’ With Brenda Song & New Baby

Despite ending things 10 years ago after an eight year romance, Mila Kunis is happy that ex Macaulay Culkin is doing well and has a family of his own with Brenda Song.

It’s been a decade since Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin broke up, as the former Home Alone child star was retiring from acting while the That 70s Show star was breaking big into movies with films like Black Swan and Friends With Benefits. After eight years as a couple, it was a tough split. But Macaulay, 40, has been thriving ever since he began dating actress Brenda Song in 2017, and the wildly in love couple just welcomed a son together on Apr. 5. But don’t expect Mila, 37, to be sending any baby presents.

A source close to Mila tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “They had a deep love that Mila will always recognize as something special. She ended it badly, they haven’t talked for years and she isn’t going to reach out to him now. They have moved on, started their families and she can take comfort that he is in a good place. That is what she wants for Macaulay.” Mila has been married to fellow That 70s Show star Ashton Kutcher, 43, since 2015, and they have two children, daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4.

“There will be no public or private gesture of congrats. Mila doesn’t want to be any type of distraction to the life that Brenda and Macaulay have built. It is what it is, and she understands that people would like to know her feelings. But they broke up ten years ago and they have both lived different lives, it is better to keep it as it is between them both. She’s like to try to hold on to the memories but not get into the way of the individual memories they have made for themselves,” our insider continues.

In 2018, Mila went on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast, and discussed her split with Mac, calling it “a horrible, horrible breakup.” She admitted, “I f*cked up. I was an a**hole in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d*ck,’ and accept it and I own it now.”

Mila didn’t go into exact details about what she did to her ex, but said, “It’s f*cked up what I did and it’s f*cked up how I did it. When I got to be a single I said, ‘I just need to figure myself out.’ I genuinely need to know why I did what I did, and, like, regroup myself as a human being.”

But she did add that there weren’t any lingering hard feelings so many years later. By then Mac was happily with Brenda and Mila was married with two kids. “You know, it’s been so long like I feel like enough time has gone by. I think enough mutual friends have been like, everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down,” she recalled.