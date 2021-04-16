Jeffree Star Hospitalized After ‘Severe’ Accident With Pal Daniel Lucas & ‘Thankful’ To Be Alive

Jeffree Star is lucky to still be breathing. The YouTube star and beauty mogul is recovering after his car ‘flipped three times,’ and gave an update from his hospital bed.

“A few hours ago, Jeffree [Star] and Daniel [Lucas] were in a severe car accident, and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice,” Jeffree’s official account shared on Friday (Apr. 16). In the update, Jeffree, 35, was seen lying in a hospital bed, his neck in a brace and an IV in his wrist. His friend was there by his side, holding Jeffree’s hand in support. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info,” the statement added. “So thankful they are both alive.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Jeffree’s camp for clarification and comment on this terrifying situation. We’ll update this post as soon as possible as more details are made available. In the meantime, we wish both Jeffree and Daniel a speedy recovery.

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

As to where this accident took place, the controversial YouTuber said that he and Daniel were in Wyoming in an earlier Instagram video, and Oil City News reported that Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck confirmed to them that Jeffree and Daniel were “involved in a rollover crash on Natrona County’s Hat Six Road.” Jeffree is a recent transplant to the Casper, Wyoming, area, and the Sergeant reportedly confirmed what Jeffree’s statement said, telling Oil City that Star’s vehicle hit a patch of slush, slid, and eventually rolled.

This is not how Jeffree and Daniel expected to end the day. Friday was supposed to herald a moment of intimacy between them and their fans. “Oh my god, me and Daniel are here in Wyoming,” said Jeffree at the start of the Instagram Story posted on Thursday (Apr. 15). “Tomorrow, we have a brand new video. It’s really special to me. Me and Daniel share a lot of our past, a lot of what’s going on now, and a lot of Daniel’s situation. We go down memory lane. Tomorrow’s video is over twenty minutes of history, comedy, laughter, crying, pain, and most of all, inspiration. We’ll see you in the morning.”

The following morning (Friday), Jeffree posted an update, telling his followers to check the video. That was the last news before the accident update. Daniel also shared the statement and photo to his Instagram Story.