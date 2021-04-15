Prince Harry & Prince William Won’t Walk Side-By-Side At Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William will not be walking next to each during the procession of their grandfather, Prince Philip’s, funeral on April 17, according to a new report.

Prince Harry and Prince William will not walk side-by-side as they join the Royal Family for the procession at their grandfather, Prince Philip‘s, funeral on April 17, per AP. The decision was seemingly made to minimize “any awkward moments” between the brothers, whose relationship has been strained for some time, and heightened since Harry’s tell-all interview with wife Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey in early March. Instead, the brothers’ cousin, Peter Phillips, will walk between the two royals as they follow their grandfather’s coffin to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“We’re not going to be drawn into those perceptions of drama or anything like that,” a palace spokesman said, per AP. “This is a funeral and the arrangements have been agreed and they represent Her Majesty’s wishes.” Princes William and Harry will be among the 15-member procession, led by their father, Prince Charles. Prince William and Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, will sit alone in St. George’s Chapel and will be accompanied by a lady-in-waiting, according to Daily Mail.

Prince Harry made the trip overseas solo to attend his family patriarch’s funeral. Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, was instructed by her physicians to stay at their Santa Barbara home as her due date draws nearer. The tension between the two brothers has seemingly been ongoing, as the Duke of Sussex alluded to during the March 7 CBS interview.

“I love William to bits,” Harry said of his older brother. “We’ve been through hell together…a shared experience, but we’re on different paths. The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully,” he continued. Following the couple’s interview, CBS correspondent Gayle King offered an update on where the brothers’ relationship stands.

“Well, I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call [Meghan and Harry] to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too,” Gayle said. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.” The brothers officially reunited away from public view when Harry arrived in London earlier this week. Their grandfather’s funeral will be the first time that the two will be seen publicly in quite some time. Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99 on April 9.