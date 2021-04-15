Watch

Maxine Waters Tells Rep Jim Jordan To ‘Shut Your Mouth’ After He Yells At Dr. Fauci Over COVID Rules

Maxine Waters and Jim Jordan
Shutterstock
Tom Hanks poses on the red carpet prior to the 11th Annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 27 October 2019. 11th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals, Hollywood, USA - 27 Oct 2019
Gwyneth Paltrow attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA, USA. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma after contracting the new coronavirus. Towns talked about his mother's condition Wednesday, March 25, 2020, on his Instagram page and urged his followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Singer Grimes attending Louis Vuitton's Spring Summer 2016 Ready-To-Wear collection show held at Louis Vuitton Fondation in Paris, France, on October 7, 2015. Photo by Laurent Zabulon/Sipa USA View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Stars are applauding Rep. Maxine Jordan for telling Rep. Jim Jordan to ‘shut your mouth’ as he tried to talk down Dr. Anthony Fauci at a COVID subcommittee hearing.

Even with a Democratic president in Joe Biden who supports him, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Antothy Fauci is still taking heat from Republicans in Congress about COVID-19. During a Thurs. Apr. 15 House Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee hearing, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) had to jump in and tell Rep.Jim Jordan (R-OH) to “Shut your mouth” after he ranted at Dr. Fauci well after his allotted time expired. Video of the exchange with Waters shutting Jordan down has gone viral, with stars applauding the 82-year-old political veteran.

Jordan, 57, lit into Fauci by demanding to know exactly when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, when Americans will have their ‘liberties” back and when public health mandates such as mask wearing will finally be lifted. Fauci responded by telling Jordan it was a false equivalency. “You’re indicating liberty and freedom. I look at it as a public health measure to prevent people from dying and going to hospital,” Fauci told Jordan. The doctor the said American life will begin to return to normal as more and more people receive vaccinations. You can see the full exchange here, with Maxine jumping in at the 6:38 mark below, as well as the isolated soundbite:

Jim was eventually told his time had expired when Committee Chair Rep. James Clyburn, (D-SC) told him that people get their liberties back when 90 percent of the members of the U.S. Congress get vaccinated. Jim then turned and demanded answers from Dr. Fauci, ranting “when, what are the numbers?”

Fauci explained that with more people vaccinated, “level of those with the virus will come down and there will be more flexibility for doing the thing that you’re talking about.” Jordan again demanded, “At what number to we get our liberties back, tell me the number.” Maxine then shut him down hard, yelling “Your time expired sir. You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth!” after Clyburn interrupted Jordan to move the questioning along to another member of the committee.

Maxine Waters
Rep. Maxine Waters put fellow Rep. Jim Jordan in his place after he tried to rant past his time at Dr. Anthony Fauci during a COVID hearing. Photo credit: Shutterstock.

Stars responded to Maxine telling Jim to shut up with glee. Former Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted, “Hearing Auntie Maxine Waters tell Jim Jordan to shut his mouth is my new favorite thing.” Actress Rosanna Arquette also tweeted Maxine’s words along with praise, writing, “You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth. I love Maxine Waters.”

Washington Post contributor Holly Figueroa O’Reilly gushed, “Maxine Waters telling Jim Jordan to ‘shut your mouth’ is my new f**king ring tone,” while user @TheRealDWoo tweeted, “Everyone has a different standard for declaring a day a ‘Great Day’ Officially a Great Day, I mean I have my standard – you have yours. But, if it happens to be a day when Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to shut his mouth.” With Jordan’s reputation for rants and grandstanding, this probably won’t be the last time he pulls such a stunt in Congress. But Twitter users are hoping Maxine is there to shut him down once again next time he does!