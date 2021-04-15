See Pic

​Lori Loughlin Delivers Food To Those In Need 3 Months After Prison Release — Pic

Lori Loughlin spent some time on April 14 delivering food with Project Angel Foods. See the latest photos of the former actress, who was released from prison at the end of December 2020.

Lori Loughlin kept a low-profile while volunteering in Los Angeles on April 14. The former Full House actress, 56, was spotted wearing a pair of blue jeans, a cream-colored sweater with 3/4 length sleeves, a face mask and baseball cap while out volunteering. Lori has been working with Project Angel Foods and delivering items to those in need, just over three months since her prison release.

Lori Loughlin is spotted volunteering at Project Angel Foods in Los Angeles after husband Mossimo Giannulli is freed from jail on April 14, 2021 [SplashNews.com].
This isn’t the first time that Lori has been spotted out and about, as she completes her 100 hours of community service that was designated along with her guilty plea. In fact, Lori was photographed driving her SUV in Calabasas, CA, on Thursday, April 8, just after her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was released from prison and transitioned to home confinement on April 2. It’s been quite a whirlwind for the couple, who pled guilty in May 2020 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud by paying college admissions counselor Rick Singer over $500,000 in order to secure their daughters, Olivia Jade, 21, and Isabella Rose, 22, spots at the University of Southern California.

Lori served two months of her prison sentence, while Mossimo served five months. Along with serving time in prison, both Lori and Mossimo paid fines for their illegal actions. Lori paid $150,000 while Mossimo paid $250,000 in November 2020. Lori has been partnering with Project Angel Foods for some time, and was actually spotted delivering foods and services in early March.

Lori Loughlin was released from prison after serving a two-month sentence for involvement in the college admissions scandal. She is currently completing her 100-hour community service [Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock].
Along with Lori and Mossimo settling back into their new normal, the couple’s daughters have also been repairing their own reputations. Olivia has been vocal about her part in the college admissions scandal, and for that Lori is proud. “Lori is so proud of Olivia for continuing to speak out,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in late March 2021.

“[Lori] wants to be able to speak out, but really wants to control the narrative and have Mossimo home [first],” the insider continued. “[But] she is closer with her daughters than ever right now.” Mossimo will begin completing his 250 hours of community service after April 17, a few short weeks after settling back at home.