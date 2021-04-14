Nikki Bella Responds To Buzz That She’s ‘Pregnant Again’ After Fans Think They Spot A Bump

Nikki Bella got real about her ‘body changes’ after responding to fans who were questioning whether the new mom was pregnant again after welcoming her son roughly eight months ago!

Nikki Bella put rumors to rest in the best way possible after her appearance at WrestleMania. The mother-of-one, 37, took to Instagram on April 13 and responded to fans who wondered if Nikki was pregnant again. “So, is [Nikki Bella] pregnant again?” one fan wrote in the comment section to her April 12 Instagram post, featuring photos of Nikki and her twin sister, Brie Bella, at WrestleMania, which you can see here.

“No lol,” Nikki began her response. “I have seen a few of these comments,” she admitted. “My dress was baggy and with the number placement and being super bloated from travel and hormones (milk is coming to an end) I totally look it,” she confessed, adding that it simply “is what it is lol. Had abs in the day and a little belly at night,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “mom life.”

The fan who posed the question was super sweet once Nikki shared her response. “[You’re] beautiful either way, love,” they wrote. But Nikki didn’t stop there. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant added in her Instagram Story that she would be talking about what her body was going through in greater detail on a new episode of her upcoming podcast.

“So a lot of people have asked me this since the weekend,” Nikki wrote, admitting that it does “suck. But I talk about it on the podcast tomorrow,” she continued. Nikki revealed that her body was going through a lot, including “hormones, body changes, and holding [eight] pounds of water weight!” However, she revealed that, upon posting to her Instagram Story, her body was “back to normal!”

Since welcoming her precious baby boy, Matteo (whom she shares with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev) at the end of July 2020, Nikki has been so incredibly vulnerable and honest about her experience as a first-time mom. Whether she’s calling out the unattainable standards set for women to “bounce back” to their ideal body shape after having a child, or expressing different challenges she’s faced, Nikki has always been so forthcoming about her lived experience. Fans cannot wait to see her journey through motherhood continue!