Lindsay Lohan, 34, Strikes A Pose In Sexy Pool Selfie While Relaxing In Fiery Red Swimsuit

Lindsay Lohan basked in the sunshine while rocking a fire engine red one-piece to the pool in Maldives.

It’s Lindsay Lohan‘s world and we’re just living in it. The Mean Girls star, 34, struck a pose while hanging out poolside at a swanky resort in Maldives while wearing the sexiest red swimsuit. Lindsay shared multiple pics on Instagram from her day in the sun, including additional shots of her fiery one-piece.

Lindsay is clearly living her best life right now. The actress was having a blast on her vacation, which she appeared to be enjoying solo — truly, the best kind. Lindsay’s first photo, taken at the W Hotel on Fesdhoo Island, shows her with arms outstretched, taking in the gorgeous blue waters of the Arabian sea as far as the eye can see. The second shot, located in the photoset above, has the Among the Shadows star standing in the pool in a cheeky pose.

Her body looks incredible in the tight one-piece swimsuit, which perfectly matches her signature red hair. She completed the look with oversized tinted shades. She ended her post with an adorable selfie, which showed her blowing a kiss to the camera after taking a dip in the pool. The Parent Trap star’s famous friends and fam were all about her beautiful post.

Lindsay’s younger brother, Dakota Lohan, commented, “so pretty” with heart eye emojis. And Diane Keaton dropped a series of praise hands emojis — pretty magical, considering Lindsay said in 2012 that Diane “inspires” her. Lindsay is always posting gorgeous photos on Instagram. She recently impressed fans with a fit workout selfie, in which she rocked a white sports bra and matching bike shorts from SKIMs. Her abs are insane! Damn, Africa.