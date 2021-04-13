‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France Expecting 1st Child With Husband Rob: ‘Our Hearts Are So Full’

Congratulations to Tan France! The ‘Queer Eye’ star announced that he and husband Rob France are expecting their first child with a cheeky announcement.

The Queer Eye crew is about to get a little bigger! Tan France announced on April 13 that he and his husband, Rob France, are about to become first time dads via surrogate. Tan, 37, broke the happy news on Instagram with a mock pregnancy shoot, holding the baby’s sonogram over his stomach and covering up his bare chest with his hand.

Tan shared their joyous announcement in the caption: “So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic,” he joked. “With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

Rob commented on his husband of 14 year’s post with crying and heart emojis. Their famous friends were absolutely overjoyed. “Yes!!! Congratulations! So so thrilled for you!!!” wrote Sophie Turner, whom Tan saved from a major wardrobe malfunction at the 2019 Emmy Awards. “Congrats Tan!! You’ll make such a great parent,” Martha Hunt commented, as Maren Morris wrote, “Congratulations, Tan!” with the praise hands and crying emojis.

Rob shared a lovely announcement of his own. The artist posted a breathtaking painting of a baby (which you can see here) curled up with its tiny hands and feet outreached. “We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this,” Rob wrote, with crying and heart emojis. Congratulations again to the happy couple on growing their family!