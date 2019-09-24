Sophie Turner Avoided Major Wardrobe Malfunction At Emmys Thanks To ‘Queer Eye’s Tan France

While walking the Emmy Awards red carpet, Sophie Turner came THIS close to suffering a wardrobe malfunction in her pink dress. Luckily, Tan France was on-hand to fix the ‘fashion emergency.’

Sophie Turner looked stunning in a blush pink dress on the Emmys red carpet, but what we didn’t see in paparazzi photos was that she almost had a wardrobe malfunction at the event. Tan France, from Queer Eye For the Straight Guy, was by Sophie’s side when she noticed a bit of an issue with her dress, and he assisted in fixing the issue. Tan posted a photo on his Instagram Story — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — that showed him offering some advice as another woman got to work on Sophie’s dress.

The woman appears to be using a Tide pen or some sort of glue stick to fix an area on Sophie’s chest. Meanwhile, Tan is looking on and directing her through fixing the wardrobe malfunction. “Trying to help @sophiet with a fashion emergency,” Tan captioned the image on his Instagram. It isn’t clear what exactly happened to Sophie’s dress that required a last minute fix on the red carpet, but she clearly had some good company as she dealt with the problem and got back to her big night!

Sophie was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the show, but lost out to Julia Garner from Ozark. However, her show, Game of Thrones, took home the big win for Outstanding Drama Series, and the Emmys allowed Sophie to reunite with the entire cast for the first time since the show ended in May.

Unfortunately, Sophie’s husband, Joe Jonas, couldn’t attend the show with her, as she had a show with his band, the Jonas Brothers. Luckily, Sophie had a lot of friends — like the GOT and Queer Eye casts — by her side to keep her company!