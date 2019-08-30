See Pic
Sophie Turner Proves She’s The Daisy Duke Queen Again In Black Short Shorts With Joe Jonas

sophie turner joe jonas
SplashNews
Joe Jonas with his wife Sophie Turner steps out New YorkPictured: Joe Jonas,Sophie TurnerRef: SPL5111688 290819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Sophie Turner wears denim shorts and exposes her belly when out with a friend in downtown Manhattan Pictured: Sophie Turner Ref: SPL5110089 200819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Summer may be winding down, but there’s still time to wear your short shorts — just like Sophie Turner did while out in NYC on Aug. 29.

Sophie Turner’s New York City street style has been comfortable and casual all summer long, and she was at it again when she stepped out with hubby, Joe Jonas, on Aug. 29. Sophie looked cool in her favorite pair of black denim shorts, which she paired with a matching black t-shirt and slide sandals with socks. She went makeup-free for the outing and was sporting her glasses, as well. Meanwhile, Joe rocked an all-denim look, including a jacket that featured Sophie’s Game of Thrones character on the back!

This is not the first time we’ve seen Sophie out and about rocking short shorts this summer. She’s totally become one of the queens of daisy dukes this year! With her long legs, she rocks the trend to perfection. This Aug. 29 outing came ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ concert at Madison Square Garden, which Sophie attended. She sat right in front of the stage and was screaming for her hubby and his brothers like the ultimate fan girl at the show.

Sophie has actually been supporting Joe on tour all summer long. The two celebrated their marriage with a lavish wedding back in June, after Game of Thrones ended and Sophie’s movie, Dark Phoenix, was released. The beginning of 2019 was super busy for the actress, so we don’t blame her for wanting to kick back and live the road life with her man this summer!

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers tour will last until the end of the year, then pick up again overseas at the end of January and through the month of Februrary, so it’s going to be a busy few months! Meanwhile, Sophie has another film, Heavy, due out later this year.