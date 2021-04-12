Madonna Buys The Weeknd’s $19 Million LA Mansion With 9.5 Bathrooms & More – See Pics

Madonna is a Los Angeles homeowner once again. The 62-year-old Queen of Pop purchased The Weeknd‘s Hidden Hills mansion for $19.3 million — a bargain compared to the original price tag of $25 million.

The Weeknd, 31, paid $18.2 million for the massive estate when he bought it in 2017. The estate sits on three acres of land in a private gated community. With a seven-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom guest house, there will be plenty of room for Madonna’s 6 kids.

The property also boasts a resort style saltwater pool, wine cellar, eight-stall barn, a five-car parking garage and even a full size basketball court. SEE PICS HERE.

The main home features an entrance hall with double-height ceilings and a two-story window wall. Bright white walls are complimented by wood and stone accents. Redwood trees surround the hillside property for added privacy.

A patio off the living room, with pocket doors to that lead to a outdoor couch and BBQ area with a fire pit is sure to be enjoyed by Madonna and her kids. A movie room, with a built in projector screen adds to the home’s many features.

Naturally, there’s also plenty of space for Madonna to maintain her super fit physique with a full gym as well as a yoga room.

Madonna, who already owns a home in Lisbon, Portugal as well as a townhouse in Manhattan and an estate in The Hamptons, returned to the City of Angels last year amid the Covid-19 quarantine.

Since returning to California she’d been renting a sprawling Beverly Hills compound for $120,000 a month, but it seems she’s ready to make Los Angeles more of a permanent home.

Madonna’s new neighborhood is a favorite of celebrities — including the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian‘s home, along with a few of her family members, is located in the gated community of Hidden Hills.

And, although The Weeknd will no longer be in the popular celebrity enclave, the sale of the home doesn’t mean that he’ll be leaving town. He already owns a $21 million penthouse in Los Angeles’ Westwood neighborhood.