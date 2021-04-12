Larsa Pippen Looks Sunkissed Wearing A White String Bikini Poolside — See Pic

Larsa Pippen looked gorgeous while showing off her figure in a white swimsuit while standing in front of an eye-catching tropical scene.

Larsa Pippen, 46, proved she’s already ready for summer when she shared her latest eye-catching Instagram photo. The beauty wore a white string bikini in the snapshot as she posed while standing in front of a pool full of clear blue water and several palm trees. She also wore sunglasses and had her long locks tied up into a high ponytail.

“🌴 swimsuit: @prettylittlething,” Larsa captioned the post, which received a lot of compliments. “Amazing,” one follower wrote while another called her “sexy beautiful.” A third told her she has a “gorgeous bod” and a fourth left her plenty of heart-eyed emojis.

Larsa’s latest pic isn’t the first one that’s showed her looking great in a bikini. She was photographed while cozying up to Myles Kronman, the founder of Model House Los Angeles, while flaunting a taupe bikini and drinking drinks with straws outside in Miami last month. The fun took place at the W Hotel and she looked relaxed and content as she enjoyed the sunny weather.

Larsa’s outing with Myles follows her reported breakup from Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley, 24. Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that the former couple are “still in communication” but are no longer dating. They also said that Larsa allegedly wanted to step away from the “drama” of their reported relationship.

It was just four months ago that they were photographed holding hands in a Miami shopping mall when Malik was still legally married to Montana Yao, 23. Although Larsa insisted the married couple were already “separated” when she had her mall outing with the athlete, it seems she’s not letting any of that bother her and has other priorities to attend to. “Larsa decided to distance herself from the drama. [Malik] was going through a lot and the timing wasn’t right,” the source further told the outlet.

Larsa’s latest pics and outings also seem to confirm she’s moving on and still embracing her confidence and surroundings. We look forward to seeing more of her stylish swimsuits and incredible outings soon!