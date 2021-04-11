Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 3, Shows Off Gymnastics Skills & Thanks ‘Mommy’ For Trampoline

Stormi Webster looked adorably excited when she spent time staying active at a gymnastics studio and on a trampoline at home.

Kylie Jenner, 23, took to her Instagram story on Apr. 10 to share new incredibly cute videos of her three-year-old daughter Stormi showing off her energy with two different activities. One of them showcased the tot happily sliding down a wire while holding onto an attached handle at what appeared to be a gymnastics center and in another, she was jumping on a trampoline in what appeared to be her backyard. She was wearing a dark blue shorts leotard and had her locks tied up in the clips.

Before she started jumping on the trampoline, which was located near a gorgeous palm tree, Stormi ran towards it and couldn’t contain her excitement. She could then be seen jumping away as she looked at Kylie, who was filming, and said, “Thank you, Mommy!” The doting mom replied with, “Aww you’re welcome, my baby.”

Stormi’s latest activities come a week after she made headlines for running around with her cousins during an Easter egg hunt on Apr. 4. The pics and videos showed her in a pretty yellow dress as she ran around looking for as many eggs she could to put inside her basket. Kylie could be heard cheering her on in the clips.

One day before that, Stormi got attention for showing off her loving bond with her cousin True Thompson, 2, in a sweet video. They were holding hands while walking down a pathway and wearing stylish dresses as they talked to each other. Stormi’s dress was a light blue and pink and True’s was multi-colored.

When Stormi’s not relishing in activities or spending quality time with her cousins, she’s busting moves to some of the most popular music today. In Mar., Kylie’s mini-me flaunted her dancing skills to “Don’t Stop Now” by Dua Lipa while watching the singer’s 2021 Grammys performance on television. She had on long-sleeved pink pajamas with yellow lemons on and her proud parent posted it to her Instagram story and tagged Dua while adding laughing emojis as well as a white heart.