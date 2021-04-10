Trisha Yearwood, 56, Shares Makeup-Free Selfie As Opens Up About Aging & Self-Acceptance

After sharing a glam photo of herself, country music star Trisha Yearwood wanted to show her fans what she looks like with ‘no glam, no lighting’ and ‘no filter.’

Trisha Yearwood is keeping it “real.” The 56-year-old country music star shared a makeup-free selfie after posting the opposite type of photo on April 9. In the first photo, Trisha’s hair was perfectly blown-out and curled, her lips glossed, and eyelashes curled. The follow-up selfie, however, showed what the “She’s In Love With The Boy” singer looked like without all the glitz and glam.

In the next photo, Trisha was stripped of any makeup and rocked a comfy headband with her hair tied up in a ponytail. She also wore a pair of transparent glasses with a plain white tee. Trisha revealed why she was posting the cosmetics-free photo right after her glamour one, writing, “Thanks for all the sweet responses. The selfie I posted earlier was after a photo shoot, so glam goddess @goodwillglendastyle had done hair and makeup for me, I had great lighting, and a filter!”

“It’s important for you to know that I have dream days like that, and I also have really ‘real’ days like tonight…,” Trisha continued. She added, “This is me, after a hard workout with my trainer, no glam, no lighting, no filter. Love you guys!!”

Fans and friends appreciated Trisha’s transparency. “YES! This is awesome. Thank you for posting!,” According To Jim star Kimberly Williams-Paisley commented, while musician Sunny Sweeney wrote, “And THIS is why you’re my hero. But also. You’re beautiful AF either way. I love you.” Author Annie F. Downs also chimed in, writing, “You are a legend. Thanks for teaching us the joys of being human.”

Trisha shared the natural selfie after recently opening up about aging “naturally” as well. “I love the look of women who age gracefully. It doesn’t mean you don’t ever get Botox, it just means that you try to age as naturally as possible, and that’s my goal. I’m at an age where I look at myself and go, ‘Man, I’d like for this to be different and for that to be different,’ but I’m not obsessed with it. I really do want to find a peaceful, common ground and look as good as I can, while also aging gracefully,” she told Newbeauty in an interview published on April 6.