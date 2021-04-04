Rob Lowe, 57, Looks Buff As He Goes For A Shirtless Swim In Santa Barbara — See Pics

Rob Lowe was spotted showing off his muscles while taking a dip in the water at a beach in Santa Barbara over the weekend.

Rob Lowe, 57, proved he’s looking better than ever during his most recent outing at a Santa Barbara beach on April. 3! The actor went shirtless while swimming in the water and walking along the sand in red and gray trunks and his impressive muscles were on full display. He appeared relaxed as he took in the sun and splashing of the waves and even ran his hands through his hair at one point.

Rob’s fun at the beach isn’t the first time he’s showed off his buff physique. He was photographed enjoying the beach while wearing a navy blue and turquoise striped set of swim trunks in Aug. He also showed off blondish locks and a tattoo on his upper arm.

Rob is known for often going to the beach, so his most recent visits are no surprise. Whether he’s spending time at the sunny location on his own or embracing a day of body-boarding with his son Matthew, 28, he always seems to be having the time of his life in the warm weather.

When Rob’s not making headlines for his beach outings, he’s doing so for his television work. Last year, he got Parks and Recreation fans excited when he announced he was reprising his role as Chris Traeger for a reunion episode of the series. He released a video that showed him talking about the episode and admitted the cast shot it on their iPhones due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes, it is literally true. The Parks and Rec gang is back next Thursday,” he said in the video. “We shot a brand new episode totally in secret on our iPhones. It was literally pretty hard, pretty hard to do. The whole gang’s back.”

A Parks and Recreation Special aired on Apr. 30 and received great ratings. It also raised $2.8 million for the charitable organization Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.