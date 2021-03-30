Kendall Jenner Home Invasion: Man Strips Naked & Swims In Her Pool While She Was Home

Kendall Jenner’s home security was reportedly breached in the early hours of March 28.

Kendall Jenner is safe after a terrifying break-in at her Los Angeles home, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that in the early hours of March 28, a 27-year-old man made his way to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s home and began knocking on windows and yelling the 25-year-old model’s name. Kendall was reportedly home at the time of the terrifying break-in. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kendall’s rep for a statement.

Fortunately, Kendall’s security on the property was alerted of the man’s movements while the reality TV star was in a safe location, according to the outlet. At one point, the man allegedly removed his clothes and took a swim in Kendall’s pool. The man was eventually detained by Kendall’s security until law enforcement appeared on the scene and took the man into custody, TMZ reports.

After six hours in jail, the man was released due to COVID-19 protocols at the jail, according to the outlet. HollywoodLife reached out to law enforcement to corroborate the report. While the LAPD could confirm that a 27-year-old man was booked on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing on March 28 at 2 a.m., they could not verify that the homeowner was Kendall Jenner.

Since the incident, Kendall is reportedly adding more security detail to her home, and even considering moving, per TMZ. Sadly this isn’t the first time that Kendall has dealt with such concerns. TMZ also reported that Kendall was granted a restraining order against another man who was allegedly stalking Kendall and even made alleged threats against her life. Back in 2018, another man who was allegedly stalking the star made his way onto Kendall’s property and was subsequently arrested. The Los Angeles neighborhood in which Kendall lives is a gated community. A number of those who reside in the neighborhood also pay for extra security in the secluded section of Los Angeles. In July 2020, Kendall gave Architectural Digest a tour of her home.

Kendall purchased her home for roughly $8.5 million and debuted the interior of her new abode in the September 2020 issue of AD. “This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like,” Kendall told the magazine. “In the end, I’m still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun.”